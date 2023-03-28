Julia helping emerging leaders across the region

Award-winning business leader and trainer, Julia Spicer, from Goondiwindi firm Engage and Create Consulting has been helping community leaders this week.
She has been in Glen Innes with community leaders from across northern NSW for a program called Creating Capability and Confidence for Community Champions.
The project is a custom designed range of face-to-face and online rural leadership modules delivered by the Glen Innes Natural Resources Advisory Committee (GLENRAC).
The course has been developed for existing, emerging and future leaders who are working or volunteering in community, business or government roles including sport and recreation, art, culture and community groups.
Participants taking part are passionate about connecting with others, contributing to the region and making a difference in their field.
Modules in the course are being delivered over four months and will include the creating a clear vision, values for leadership, good governance, how to lead through change, board dynamics, working in a team, decision making skills, time management, legal requirements of leaders, communication, networking and conflict resolution.
At the conclusion of the program, participants will be equipped with the skills, motivation and networks to lead change in their business, community or volunteer group.
'Volunteer community groups have been the backbone of rural society for decades and we have a huge diversity of community groups in the New England and North West region," GLENRAC Chair, Julie Firth, said.
"Community group members provide their skills and enthusiasm to lead towards common goals that benefit the community.
"But with that passion and drive comes responsibility, commitment and, increasingly, a requirement to meet high governance standards.
"A lack of confidence in these areas can hinder a group's ability to reach its goals. Assistance like that offered in this series of educational workshops will spark renewed confidence and help us all to continue to work towards improved, grassroots focused outcomes for our region," she said.
This series of workshops is funded by the federal government.
