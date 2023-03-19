While Goondiwindi and it's juvenile crime problems are under the spotlight, it's not the only community in need of assistance.
While Member for Southern Downs James Lister was telling the Queensland Parliament about the region's crime concerns, Goondiwindi Regional Council Mayor, Cr Lawrence Springborg AM was on the road.
He was in Texas to inspect 15 new state-of-the-art CCTV cameras installed around the town as part of improvements in community safety and crime prevention measures.
The Texas Customer Service Centre now has six internal and external cameras onsite and the remaining nine cameras are dispersed throughout the township.
"We want to keep the people of Texas and the wider community safe, and this is a fundamental improvement in the region," Cr Lawrence Springborg said.
Council completed the $32,915 project in two parts.
Stage one involved the installation of poles designed for structural integrity and the cutting and removal of tree limbs, while Stage two involved the camera fittings.
The areas in which the cameras are installed have been identified as a priority due to their popularity and public thoroughfare, in consultation with local Queensland Police personnel.
Council will be responsible for carrying out regular maintenance of the CCTV cameras.
This includes checking the cameras, cleaning them, and making sure they are functioning properly.
The project was completed in February 2023.
