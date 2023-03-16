The Singer Car Club's National Rally will be held in Goondiwindi over the Easter weekend from April 7 to Monday 10.
The National Rally is held every two years hosted by South Australia, Victoria, NSW and Queensland.
This year it was the Queensland Singer Car Club's turn.
And what better place than the resting place of the birds, Goondiwindi.
There will be a number of photo opportnities for car fans at the Yelarbon Silos, the Cotton Gin and the Goondiwindi Water Park.
They will visit gin throughout Saturday morning from 8.45am.
Members will then assemble at the Goondiwindi Heritage Water Park from midday where they will be hosted by the Goondiwindi Rotary Club and the Goondiwindi and the Goondiwindi and District Vehicle Restorer's Club.
The Goondiwindi club will also put on a display of its own vehicles.
There's a big dress-up dinner at the Victoria Hotel.
Sunday breakfast is at the Goondiwindi Custom's House.
Lunch is at the Oasis Hotel in Yelarbon where they wil hear from "locals" Joe Mundey and publian Mark Hyde about the town's history.
The Rally Dinner and presentation dinner is at the Royal Hotel.
After breakfast on Monday they will visit the "Once Upon A Time" sculptures at "Nungwai" for a unique stroll among the art work belonging to the Wilsons, Angus and Sandie.
The Goondiwindi Men's Shed will also have a display of some of their creative works of art and crafts.
The club will then head to Toobeah, and lunch at the Coronation Hotel. It's then on to dinner before a good night sleep before saying farewell to Goondiwindi.
Singer Motors Limited was a British motor vehicle manufacturing business, originally a bicycle manufacturer founded as Singer & Co by George Singer, in 1874 in Coventry, England. Singer & Co's bicycle manufacture continued. From 1901 George Singer's Singer Motor Co made cars and commercial vehicles. Singer Motor Co was the first motor manufacturer to make a small economy car that was a replica of a large car, showing a small car was a practical proposition. It was much more sturdily built than otherwise similar cyclecars. With its four-cylinder ten horsepower engine the Singer Ten was launched at the 1912 Cycle and Motor Cycle Show at Olympia. William Rootes, a Singer apprentice at the time of its development contracted to buy 50, the entire first year's supply. It became a best-seller. Ultimately, Singer's business was acquired by the Rootes Group in 1956, which continued the brand until 1970, a few years following Rootes' acquisition of the American Chrysler corporation.
