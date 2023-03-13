This year will be the final display of the Goondiwindi military museum at the home of the Woods family.
Karen is "down-sizing" and plans to close the museum. But it's not all bad news.
Karen approached both the Goondiwindi Regional Council and the Goondiwindi & District Historical Society, to ask if it would move some of the memorabilia, mostly relating to Australia's armed forces from the Korean War onwards, into the building which houses the current War Display within the Customs House Museum.
"The GRC has very generously agreed to finance the upgrading of one of the rooms within the War Display building at the Customs House," Karen said. The Goondiwindi & District Historical Society is also supportive.
Most importantly, Karen has the backing of the Goondiwindi RSL Sub-Branch, many of whom have parted with their own uniforms, badges and books. They have also, shared stories of their training days, captured in a booklet.
The War Display at the Customs House Museum includes uniforms worn by Australian Service men and women since WW1. Most of the uniforms and artifacts have been donated by the local community. Karen plans to add to this with memorabilia from the Woods' Museum, much of which has been donated by families throughout the region.
The museum has flourished since Karen began adding to the collection begun by her late husband Graham. "Graham already had quite a collection, about which I knew little until after he died, and even now I'm still discovering so much," Karen said. "Along with the donated memorabilia, there are photos of our current RSL members, when they served, community members who have served, and photos of their parents, grandparents, uncles and aunts, who have served in our armed services as well. Added to the photos are the many stories accompanying them, all of which have been read and re-read with enormous interest every time the museum is open."
Amongst the exhibits at the Woods' Museum, are a couple of interactive scenes which adds to the understanding of what it must have been like during times of conflict.
There is no charge to visit and you may even score a cup of tea or coffee if you are lucky! There is, however, a donation tin to go towards the Goondiwindi RSL Sub Branch. The museum will be open for four weekends in April including over the Easter period and the school holidays. "This is the last chance for the community to see it in its current form," Karen said.
Dates: Saturday 1st April; Saturday 8th April; Saturday 15th April; Saturday 22nd April. 10am - 4 pm.
Cars to be parked outside the entrances to the property, except for those visitors who are using wheel chairs and walkers - please feel welcome to drive in.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.