The museum has flourished since Karen began adding to the collection begun by her late husband Graham. "Graham already had quite a collection, about which I knew little until after he died, and even now I'm still discovering so much," Karen said. "Along with the donated memorabilia, there are photos of our current RSL members, when they served, community members who have served, and photos of their parents, grandparents, uncles and aunts, who have served in our armed services as well. Added to the photos are the many stories accompanying them, all of which have been read and re-read with enormous interest every time the museum is open."