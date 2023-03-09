Top tips for setting (& keeping) your New Year's resolutions

The simpler and more doable your New Year's resolutions are, the easier it will be to keep them. Picture Shutterstock.

It's not too late to set meaningful and achievable goals for 2023. While many people tend to make New Year's resolutions at the beginning of the year, it's important to remember that any time is a good time to make positive changes in our lives.



Instead of feeling discouraged by not sticking to your initial resolutions, you can take this opportunity to reflect on what's important to you and create realistic goals that align with your values and priorities.

Not sure where to start? We've got you covered. Here are seven top tips for successfully making a New Year's resolution you can stick to for the long term.

Put time into planning

One of the biggest reasons so many people fail at their New Year's resolutions is simply due to a lack of planning and/or foresight. If you're looking to truly make a positive change in 2023, don't wait until the last minute to choose your goal.



If you start working toward a goal without any type of plan in place, you may soon find yourself giving up when faced with any sort of setback or resistance in the New Year. Want to lose weight or improve your fitness level? A good start would be to head down to your local rebel Sport to purchase some simple home workout equipment (and earn some Qantas Points) before the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Day.



Thinking of learning a new language? Do some research into the classes and courses available in your area now instead of next month. Planning is the key to success. If you fail to plan, you plan to fail, so come up with a plan and you'll be much more likely to follow through.

Don't try to do it all at once

When it comes to setting and keeping New Year's resolutions, one of the biggest things we've learned over the years is that less is more. You think you're going to spend less, get promoted, eat healthier, run a half-marathon and work out more.



All great aspirations, but trying to do everything at once may actually be setting yourself up for failure. If you have a lot of bad habits today, the last thing you should be doing is trying to remodel your entire life overnight. The truth is that multitasking may work for some people, but for the majority of us, it can take a serious toll on productivity.



Instead of trying to accomplish five different goals in the immediate future, we suggest pacing out your goals and ticking the boxes one by one.



A simple example would be to dedicate the first 2-3 months of the year to successfully changing your spending habits, before moving on to your next aspiration once you have achieved your goal. Slow and steady wins the race.

Set measurable goals

You've probably heard about setting measurable goals at work, but did you know that the same concept applies when setting (and keeping) your New Year's resolutions? In the simplest of terms, measurable goals are quantifiable and can be tracked to monitor your progress or success.



To get started, avoid making vague resolutions such as "I want to spend less in 2023", and instead, create quantifiable goals like "I want to save $500 in the first quarter of the year," or "I want to cut down my online shopping habit to once a week."



You can also go one step further by setting SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-Bound) goals that will help to keep you motivated along the way.

Top Tip: Logging your progress into a journal or making notes on your phone are great ideas that will allow you to track behaviours and reinforce the progress, no matter what your resolution may be.



Afterall, at the end of the day, there is nothing more motivating than seeing how far you've come.

Make your resolutions public

If you are really looking to smash your New Year's resolutions in 2023, consider making them public. In fact, Research demonstrates that a public commitment is more effective than a private declaration in achieving your resolution.



Sharing our goals holds us accountable, so it's harder to back out when you face inevitable obstacles or challenges along the day. You don't necessarily have to make an announcement to the world on your social media pages (although you certainly can if you want to), but telling at least one or two close friends/family members about your plans and asking them to hold you accountable is key.



Better yet, if you have similar goals, consider teaming up with a friend which can make setting resolutions significantly more enjoyable and rewarding.

Anticipate problems

Now for a little bit of hard truth - reaching your goal will not be easy, and few things in life go exactly as planned. You may end up giving in to temptation and ordering takeout even though your goal was to cook a healthy meal everyday.



Laying in bed may seem more appealing than hauling yourself to the gym on a cosy Sunday afternoon. What matters most when it comes to achieving your resolutions is anticipating problems and coming up with achievable solutions that will help instead of hinder your progress.

For example, if you're certain you will be too tired to cook a healthy meal on a Friday night, meal-prepping for the week may be an ideal solution to your problems. If you really take some time to think about it, you'll be able to foresee potential problems at certain times of the day, with specific people or in special situations.



Foresight is key to achieving your goals and is a fantastic tool that will help to increase your awareness of possible risks, and hence a basis for more effective contingency planning to achieve your goals in 2023.

Celebrate small successes

It has been long known that celebrating small wins can trigger feelings of pride and happiness. The truth is that if you solely focus on your endgame, it can be all too easy to feel discouraged when progress seems slow or starts to inevitably plateau along the way.



This is why it is crucial to recognize and reward the smaller achievements and successes along the way. Sure, you may have not lost those 10 kilos as of yet, but that doesn't take away from the fact that you're halfway to your goal.



For each small goal you achieve, consider rewarding yourself with something you'll look forward to - whether that's a day at the spa, a movie-date with a friend or anything else that makes you tick. To help you track important milestones and successes, we recommend using a journal or goal-tracking app.

Moral of the story: Recognising your effort and accomplishments is a fantastic way to boost confidence and increase your motivation in the long run.

Be realistic...Seriously

Last but not least, being realistic with your resolutions and goals is key to long-term success. The surest way to fall short of your goal is to make your goal unattainable. You can't expect to run a full marathon in a matter of months if you currently lead a sedentary lifestyle, and that is totally OK.



The truth is that many of our bad habits develop over months, years or even decades, so don't expect to change overnight.



The simpler and more doable your resolutions are, the easier it will be to keep them. Just as important as being realistic is not beating yourself up over small slip-ups, so just do the best you can each day, and take it one day at a time. You've got this!

And there you have it - seven top tips for setting (and keeping) your New Year's resolutions in 2023. Hopefully you found these tips helpful and you will be able to incorporate them into your personal goals for the upcoming year.

