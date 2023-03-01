Goondiwindi Argus
Home/News/Local News

Regional council off to hear from Texas residents

IJ
By Ian Jones
Updated March 7 2023 - 2:42pm, first published March 1 2023 - 2:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The regional council is off to Texas on March 22.

Texas residents are about to get their chance to be heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IJ

Ian Jones

Senior Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goondiwindi news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.