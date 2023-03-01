Texas residents are about to get their chance to be heard.
The Wednesday March 22 Ordinary Meeting of Goondiwindi Regional Council will be held at the Texas Memorial Hall.
The meeting which begins at 9am is a chance for Texas residents and the wider region to connect with Council and have their voices heard acording to GRC Mayor, Cr Lawrence Springborg AM
Residents can register by calling 4671 7400 or by dropping into the .Texas office by Thursday March 16.
"Given the vast size of the entire local government area of Goondiwindi, spanning over 19,000 square kilometres, it is essential to consider the viewpoints of the entire Goondiwindi region, rather than just concentrating on the town of Goondiwindi," Cr Springborg said.
Given the vast size of the entire local government area of Goondiwindi, spanning over 19,000 square kilometres, it is essential to consider the viewpoints of the entire Goondiwindi region, rather than just concentrating on the town of Goondiwindi- GRC Mayor, Cr Lawrence Springborg AM
"This is about being in the community and bringing Council decisions to the people they affect - whether that's through our Ordinary Meetings, regular office hours or Councillor road trips.
Council holds one Ordinary Meeting in Inglewood and Texas every six months on a rotational basis. The next Ordinary Meeting outside of Goondiwindi is scheduled for Wednesday August 23 in Inglewood.
The Mayor and other councillors work from the Inglewood Civic Centre and Texas Cultural Centre on a regular basis. In addition, on the fourth Friday of each month, Cr Springborg conducts office hours at Inglewood Civic Centre and on the second Tuesday of each month at the Texas Cultural Centre.
Please call 07 4671 7437 to make an appointment.
"I've said from the beginning that I will be serving Goondiwindi Regional Council - emphasis on 'Regional'," Cr Springborg said.
Cr Springborg works out of the Inglewood and Texas Council offices regularly," bringing core decision-making to the area's more regional communities".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.