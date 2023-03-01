The Queensland Government is inviting expressions of interest in innovative and affordable housing proposals as part of its $2 billion Housing Investment Fund (HIF).
And Goondiwindi Regional Council Mayor, Cr Lawrence Springborg AM says it could help ease the region's housing pressures.
The HIF provides subsidies, one-off capital grants and other support to encourage developers, builders and others to develop, finance and operate social and affordable housing across Queensland.
With more than 40 property lots currently available for purchase Cri Springborg AM said the program was worth investigating.
"Goondiwindi in particular has immediate potential for construction, but private investment is essential to create additional opportunities for vital rental housing for local residents and to entice essential workers to the area," the Mayor said.
"Goondiwindi's median sales price has, unlike other regional communities, continued to offer a stable capital investment for residents, employers and investors alike.
"During the recent housing forum held in Goondiwindi, local real estate's expressed genuine concern about the potential displacement of elderly and vulnerable individuals due to issues surrounding availability and affordability," he said.
Treasurer and Minister for Trade and Investment Cameron Dick MP said the HIF would provide financial backing for ready-to-go social and affordable housing developments on privately owned sites, including affordable-only proposals.
"Council is already in discussion with the State government to investigate whether this funding can support the affordable independent living at the Casa Mia site in Inglewood," Cr Springborg said.
More information on the Housing Investment Fund Private Site Invitation is available at www.treasury.qld.gov.au/programs-and-policies/housing-investment-fund.
Expressions of Interest close on 8 May 2023.
