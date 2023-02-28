'Lock 'em up,' says MP James Lister

"Lock 'em up".
James Lister, the Member for Southern Downs, has made his thoughts plain when talking about Goondiwindi's on-going problem with crime and in particular, juvenile crime.
He spoke to the Argus on Monday in the wake of a weekend of mayhem two weeks ago where two men, a 67 year-old and 59 year-old were visciously attacked in their homes by four golf-wielding thugs.
"For years now I have been saying in parliament and telling the Palaszczuk Government that someone will be killed," Mr Lister said.
"l've consistently lobbbied the Palaszczuk Government to stiffen the law to keep repeat offending juveniles off the street and to deny them the privilege of bail if they breech their bail conditions.
"My view has consistently been that whatever we might feel for the kids involved, the safety and security of good law abiding people must come before the interests of offenders.
"In short, we have to get real about dealing with repeat youth offenders- lock 'em up to protect the community now, and then we can continue those conversations about how to address the causes of youth crime."
Mr Lister recently wrote to the Goondiwindi Regional Council expressing his desire to hold a public meeting to hear the stories from the mouths of Goondiwindi victims.
"Next month parliament will be debating new laws to change the youth justice system and to improve community safety.
"By holding an open community meeting in town and listening to people face-to-face, I'll be able to go down to parliament armed with the stories of what everyday citizens in Gundy have gone through, and what they want done done about the problem.
"I have been speaking with more and more people from Goondiwindi who have been impacted by crime.
"People loosing cars, having their houses broken into, businesses being ram raided, and innocent people being terrorised.
"In particular, I have been very concerned to see the growing number of serious assaults which innocent people have been subjected to in their own homes and when protecting their property.
"This crime shouldn't define Gundy.
"It is not good enough, and we need to put some pepper on the gloves in confronting the problem," he said.
At the Goondiwindi Regional Council Ordinary Meeting last week council gave the green light for the public forum.
It is on Wednesday, March 8, from 6 pm at the Goondiwindi Community Centre.
"People need to be listened to," GRC Mayor, Cr Lawrence Springborg AM said last week.
And particualrly by those making the laws.
"Given recent violent home invasions, our community has the right to be informed on current Queensland laws and their limitations, and hear about their rights, directly from the state authorities and what is being done to protect them," he said.
"We also want state authorities to provide further suggestions for improved community safety, since many residents feel they are already doing all that they can."
Cr Springborg AM said the meetin with Mr Lister is the latest in a long list of Council advocacy regarding local crime solutions.
In May last year, Council, working alongside the state government, was successfully able to advocate for increased police resources in Goondiwindi - an extra seven permanent full-time police officers, which has enabled the local police station to operate 24 hours-a-day.
In October, Council proposed a motion at the 2022 Local Government Association of Queensland (LGAQ) annual conference to review the Juvenile Justice and associated Acts to provide for enhanced police powers and greater consequences for offenders and additional community supervision for offenders under restraint or community release. The motion was overwhelmingly supported by all 77 local governments across Queensland, and has since been used to advocate for further law change across the state.
"However, there are clear limitations on Council's authority on what are clearly state matters," Cr Springborg AM said.
"Despite Council's very best efforts, we are sadly facing continuing incidents in our town. As is apparent to all, we are not alone, with similar issues across the state.
"Our local challenges are complicated by the cross-border nature of our community.
"Our crime generally relates to a small cohort of local recidivist juvenile offenders and occasionally crimes perpetrated by individuals that have travelled from hundreds of kilometres away.
"More recently, this has escalated to violent home invasions - this is cause for great concern and it's clear that more needs to be done."
Council continues to facilitate Border Crime Prevention meetings, re-established in 2021, with the next meeting on March 9.
Since being re-established, it's been able to secure "better cross-border collaboration between Queensland and New South Wales authorities", as well as a commitment from the Office of the NSW Cross-Border Commissioner to recruit a dedicated Community Coordination Officer to oversee the Toomelah-Boggabilla pilot project, focusing on developing solutions to community challenges on the ground.
There has also been a recent commitment from the QLD Department of Children, Youth Justice and Multicultural Affairs of additional youth justice resources to the community.
Break-ins and car thefts are not new to Goondiwindi residents.
Waking up to find your car gone and to be told by Police it has been burnt out and found across the border is not new.
Discovering its been dumped in the Macintyre River is not new.
Police having to watch as juveniles drive down the street and give them the finger because Queensland laws of pursuit literally tie their hands behind their back, is not new.
Residents, mayors, regional counillors and local members State and Federal crying out for action, is not new.
Home-owners keeping cricket bats in their bedrooms for protection, is not new.
The elderly having their homes ransacked, is not new.
What do you call someone who defecates on the front steps of those same elderly? Sadly, it's not new.
A community's fear, anger and frustration at inaction, is, sadly, not new.
Goondiwindi residents have been paying that price and more for more than a decade.
So what is new?
Home invasions, motel invasions with the threat of violence for one.
We only have to look to last week when a 67 year-old man was attacked in his home by four golf club-wielding thugs. Only minutes later a 59 year-old suffered a similar fate.
But the major difference?
At last help MAY be at hand.
The State Labor Government is to about to legislate new breach of bail laws, something the LNP has been advoating for for years.
The change of heart, in part, is due to the tragic death of Toowoomba man, 75-year-old Robert Brown, who was allegedly pushed to the ground in a daylight mugging. All for a backpack.
Three teenagers have now been charged with murder after Mr Brown died in hospital.
Add to that the previous and ongoing furore coming from more populous parts of Queensland such as Mackay, Townsville and Ipswich.
Despite spiralling youth crime across the State, and in many parts of Australia, there is criticism, from "experts".
Criminologist and the Leneen Forde chair of child and family research at Griffith university, Silke Meyer has said, "I understand there are safety concerns but making breach of bail an offence is just another pipeline into the criminal justice system."
"In the majority of cases, we're not talking about someone who goes home to a reliable, supportive environment.
"We're talking about children that have been repeatedly failed by the system, highly impacted by trauma." (Guardian: Life and death situation)
We agree. However we would suggest many of those clambering most haven't had their cars stolen, or their homes broken into or been threatened in their homes with golf clubs, and in some incidents, not once, but twice, or more.
The issue? There's plenty of criticism from those not experiencing the thefts and attacks, who give no alternate solution. Criticism is easy, solving it is not. And while breach of bail is not a perfect solution - it is most defintely not a panacea, but for victims, for now at least, it is the best they have in the seeking of some justice. The rights of the victims shouldn't be outweighed by the social inequities faced by the perpetrators. They have, afterall, a choice. Victims don't.
The next step is a review of pursuit laws, particularly for border communities.
We can only imagine the frustration of Officer-in-Charge of the Goondiwindi Police Snr-Sgt Richard McIntosh after his officers have literally been given the finger by car thieves.
Ultimately though, we have to applaud Annastacia.... for finally taking action.
We only wish it had come far sooner when a small community a long way from Brisbane and the media spotlight and in the middle of the National Party heartland, began crying out for help and heard...crickets.
