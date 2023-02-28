'Lock 'em up,' says MP James Lister

The issue? There's plenty of criticism from those not experiencing the thefts and attacks, who give no alternate solution. Criticism is easy, solving it is not. And while breach of bail is not a perfect solution - it is most defintely not a panacea, but for victims, for now at least, it is the best they have in the seeking of some justice. The rights of the victims shouldn't be outweighed by the social inequities faced by the perpetrators. They have, afterall, a choice. Victims don't.