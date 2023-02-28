Goondiwindi Argus
Home/News/Local News

Lister calls for public forum to hear from victims

IJ
By Ian Jones
Updated February 28 2023 - 2:08pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Lock 'em up,' says MP James Lister

"Lock 'em up".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IJ

Ian Jones

Senior Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goondiwindi news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.