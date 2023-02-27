Reigning premiers Yagaburne has landed the first comprehenisve blow in the hunt for 2022-23 honors.
Followed closely by last season's grand finalists, Yetman. Falling by the wayside are Border-Tarawera who struggled under finals' pressure. Despite an effort they will be disappointed in, they've proved that Border-Tarawera is now a real threat.
Not surprisingly the wins were led by bowlers.
Yetman's Triston McMillan took 6-15 and was on a hat-trick in hist first over. While Yagaburne's Ben Colley showed he is definetly not a one-trick pony taking 5-14.
At the Golf Club top-of-the-ladder Yagaburne took on Macintyre. Yagaburne had the perfect start.
Karl Jackson was trapped in front for one and McKannah Gibson, who had hit a sublime lofted cover drive in the previous over, had his stumps mangled attemping a repeat.
He was gone for eight. Over at Riddles, Border had an even worse start after McMillan found himself on a hat-trick off the fourth ball of the match.
Border couldn't recover undone by inexperience in finals as much as anything else. Macintyre had Scott Jackson who has had plenty.
He and Nathan Turner had put Maintyre into a commanding position before man-of-the-moment Ben Colley, who has a made name for himself with the bat over the past month, had a decisive impact with the ball. Decisive perhaps doesn't do him justice.
He decimated Maintyre in a four-over spell taking 5-14. From being in the box-seat Macintyre now found themselves in a battle making 8-157.
History suggests anything near 160 in a Goondiwindi final is often more than enough. Pfft to history. James Lahey, 53, Tom Jobling, 48 and that man Ben Colley 35 not out did it all in a canter.
At Riddles Border's top three fell for ducks.
They never reovered. Nathan McClintock made a fighting 36 to give them slim hope. Triston McMillan on that hat-trick on his fourth ball, and went on to take a match-winning 6-15. Hugh White with 37 not out ensured Border's slim hope was snuffed out.
In the Megan White Cup, reigning premiers Yetman sent a clear warning downing Macintyre 3-146 to 8-83. Sohie McInnery, 52, and Tammy Gallucci, 49, starred. Yagaburne were too good for Yelarbon.
