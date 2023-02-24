Why are more countries worldwide pushing their highways underground?

What are the benefits of pushing highways underground, and what are some of the considerations before commencing? Picture Shutterstock

This branded content.

There was a time when the New York Subway and London Tube were the only underground forms of underground transport. These famous services can transport residents all over the city in record time and are one of the most efficient ways to manage population increases.



More recently, other highways have been designed and constructed underground, and more countries are signing on for this every year with the development of technology and materials like shotcrete in Australia.

What are the benefits of pushing highways underground, and what are some of the considerations that certain areas will have to evaluate before commencing? Let's find out.

Wait, there are highways underground?

If you are unaware of the movement happening in this sector, there are construction companies that have already started work underground. One of the more notable projects is the highway being built in Las Vegas by Elon Musk's Boring Company.



The company has likened the project to the New York Subway and believes that this is the future of urban commuting. It is called "The Loop" although the underground highway will not be in a ring shape. Like a Metro, the highway will have stations where cars can enter, both at surface level, subsurface and an open-air station. All underground highways will not necessarily look the same as what Elon Musk is creating in Las Vegas, but it will be an interesting prototype for future highways.

Population demands

Population demands have caused town planners to get creative and strategic in the way they design cities, including highways. Underground highways will take cars off the road and give them access to an uninterrupted highway with well-placed stations for cars to enter and exit.



The idea is that cars use surface-level roads to drive shorter distances, where lights and road crossings are more common. When traffic is congesting roads and built-up areas, this can have a wide flow-on effect which will only increase as populations continue to soar, making underground highways a realistic and efficient way to mitigate future population demands.

Utilising unused land

It's pretty uncommon to see large stretches of unoccupied land, especially land that is big enough to accommodate new roads and highways. Countries are pushing for underground highways because they can tap into unused land, with the extensive highway systems unable to interfere with existing roads and city infrastructure.



This is one of the greatest examples of innovation that we have seen in city planning, with the traffic and building of this highway happening far from the regularly used areas and precincts.

One of the biggest concerns with city expansion is that existing suburbs, homes and areas can be claimed by the government and consumed in new and bigger projects. Claiming underground space will likely leave far fewer people displaced, which means that these projects can move forward more seamlessly.

Climate concerns

Innovative architects have been designing homes and commercial properties underground for a long time, as you have an opportunity to manipulate the climate and how much heating or cooling you need to run through the property. Underground highways will have the same benefit, in that drivers will not be exposed to the elements creating a more comfortable drive, but also one that will not be interrupted by climate events.



Torrential rain, storms, extreme heat and even snow will not be a problem in an underground highway, which means that cities can better anticipate congestion and issues on the roads at these times of the year when weather is unpredictable.

There is also an opportunity for underground highways to be supported by solar energy and other clean, reusable sources. If more resources are deployed underground, there may also be a greater focus on reallocating above-ground spaces to sustainable initiatives and green spaces.

Greater access

Underground trains are not only beneficial for getting to one side of town quickly, but they are also much more convenient for driving to another city or state. Due to town planning and other infrastructure, sometimes the roads you need to take to another city are not the most direct.



Underground highways are not held to the same standards as there is no infrastructure found at subsurface levels, and so more direct and convenient highways can be designed. This will be a huge game-changer for cities that have residents spread all over, which results in long and unrealistic commutes.



Now regional residents can easily choose to live outside of the city but have access to jobs, amenities and services of a city via an underground highway. This may also prompt residents to move to other parts of the country, relieving pressure on the main cities.

