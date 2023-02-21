The Dumaresq River Rest Area, situated near Texas in the heart of the Goondiwindi Region has won the "Best Grey Nomad Freedom Stay" category in the prestigious 2022 National Grey Nomad Awards.
This victory affirms the free camp area's reputation as a popular destination for free regional camping particularly for senior travellers.
Goondiwindi Regional Council Mayor, Cr Lawrence Springborg AM said this acknowledgement is a fantastic accomplishment for Texas and the broader region.
"The Dumaresq River Rest Area has a solid reputation as a great place to visit and that has been reaffirmed by the public in the form of this award," Cr Springborg said.
"The campground is increasingly becoming the location of choice for campers and interstate visitors who are looking for an authentic experience and friendly country hospitality.
"Council is doing everything it can to support domestic tourism in the Goondiwindi Region by assisting tourism operators to attract more visitors and encourage them to stay longer," he said.
Located just over a kilometre from Texas, the Rest Area is linked by a pathway, constructed by Council in 2021, that joins outside the Texas Historical Museum with the Rabbit Works Museum, just a brief stroll away.
This walkway makes it effortless for visitors to access and support local businesses and tourism operators.
The Grey Nomad Award assists mature-aged travellers in making informed choices about the most exceptional towns, campsites, tours, and attractions to invest their hard-earned money.
"While the Awards shone a light on the best regional places for mature-age travellers to stay, supporting younger visitors adventuring through our great outdoors is a must as well," Cr Springborg said.
"The camp area caters for all age groups and everyone is welcome to come and experience the best our region has to offer.
"This is regional Australia at its best."
The Dumaresq River Rest Area features grassy sites that complement the refreshing, transparent, stony bottom of the river, where visitors can swim and fish.
Travellers can stay for up to 14 days camping, in an area that provides tables, bins and has phone reception.
Plan your Dumaresq River Rest Area visit: https://goondiwindiregion.com.au/directory-listing/texas-dumaresq-river-rest-area/
