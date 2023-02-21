Goondiwindi Argus
Home/News/Local News

'Secret' campsite wins national travel award

IJ
By Ian Jones
Updated February 28 2023 - 11:50am, first published February 22 2023 - 10:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The secret is out. The Goondiwindi region is a great place to visit and live.

The Dumaresq River Rest Area, situated near Texas in the heart of the Goondiwindi Region has won the "Best Grey Nomad Freedom Stay" category in the prestigious 2022 National Grey Nomad Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IJ

Ian Jones

Senior Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goondiwindi news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.