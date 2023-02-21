The Yelarbon community will receive $7,093 in its share of profits from the sale of the Australian Silo Art Trail 2023 calendar.
The Australian Silo Art Trail (ASAT) confirmed its biggest sales since the inception of the calendar in 2021, with a total of $85,121.45 being shared between Yelarbon and 11 other rural communities whose silo artworks were featured in the calendar.
The cover star of the original 2021 calendar, the 24-metre-tall Yelarbon artwork on the GrainCorp silos is also featured as the December artwork in the 2023 edition, which is still available for sale now: https://www.siloartstore.com/products/2023-silo-art-wall-calendar
The Yelarbon Community Consultative Committee (CCC) will receive and manage the town's share of the calendar proceeds, which will be put back towards local community projects.
Goondiwindi Regional Council and the Yelarbon CCC have been working together for a number of years towards beautifying the town and creating a 'master plan' for Yelarbon's development. Some of the projects across the town included new shade shelters at the silo viewing area and Railway Park, as well as:
New signs around the town to inform visitors about the Desert Jewels Biodiversity Walk and historical sites like the railway and rabbit works.
GRC Mayor, Cr Lawrence Springborg AM said Yelarbon has experienced a hugely positive transformation in the past couple of years, with the award-winning silo art now a premiere attraction for the Goondiwindi Region as a whole. "I look forward to seeing what the CCC will achieve as it continues to implement plans to highlight the region," Cr Springborg said. "Congratulations to the CCC and the entire Yelarbon community on this achievement - it's wonderful to see the investment in the silo artwork pay dividends back to the local community who inspired its creation."
The Yelarbon silo artwork, titled 'When the rain comes', was completed in 2020 by Brisbane-based arts collective The Brightsiders, using more than 1,000 litres of paint across 1,800m2.
A convenient viewing area is located on the opposite side of the highway, where visitors can snap photographs and read all about the history of the town and the story portrayed by the artwork.
The Australian Silo Art Trail aims to promote the nation's mural trail in an effort to boost tourism that directly benefits local communities.
