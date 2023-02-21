Goondiwindi Argus
Yelarbon part of the growing silo art trail

By Ian Jones
Updated February 28 2023 - 12:12pm, first published February 22 2023 - 10:09am
The Yelarbon silos. Don't just drive by. There's a viewing site across the road, perfect for capturing the silos art work.

The Yelarbon community will receive $7,093 in its share of profits from the sale of the Australian Silo Art Trail 2023 calendar.

