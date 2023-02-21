GRC Mayor, Cr Lawrence Springborg AM said Yelarbon has experienced a hugely positive transformation in the past couple of years, with the award-winning silo art now a premiere attraction for the Goondiwindi Region as a whole. "I look forward to seeing what the CCC will achieve as it continues to implement plans to highlight the region," Cr Springborg said. "Congratulations to the CCC and the entire Yelarbon community on this achievement - it's wonderful to see the investment in the silo artwork pay dividends back to the local community who inspired its creation."