Goondiwindi's Storm Knight is the Young Citizen of the Year.
The award is presented to a young citizen who has made a noteworthy contribution to the local community through outstanding service.
Storm has thrived in his role as a carer at Kaloma Home for the Aged.
He is a well-mannered young man who finds nothing more rewarding than providing care to someone when they need it most.
Storm has a passion for caring and helping the elderly, his interaction and caring nature with the elderly residents at Kaloma is very inspiring for a young man.
He is loved by all residents, staff, doctors and family members he associates with on a daily basis.
Storm is halfway through his studies to become an enrolled nurse, he will make a caring and passionate nurse and make his mark in the nursing community.
His study to improve his ability to care for the elderly has taken so much of his free time but he has shown 100 percent dedication to being a wonderful caring young man and a worthy recipient of recognition.
