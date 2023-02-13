Council continues to actively pursue funding to rejuvenate the former aged care facility, Casa Mia, at Inglewood. A fortnight ago, I met with the Queensland Housing Minister, Leeanne Enoch MP and senior department officials to pursue funding opportunities. It was a positive meeting and detailed discussion are now underway between council and Ms Enoch's department. The cost of converting the facility into five independent living quarters that align more closely to community needs will be around two million dollars, which is not possible for ratepayers to fund alone. Council has committed $500 000 to the project and external funding is critical.