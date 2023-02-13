With so many projects currently proposed or underway across multiple townships within our region, I would like to bring residents up to date on how a few of these are progressing. I look forward to the implementation of these projects and others as they shape the Goondiwindi Region's development.
Goondiwindi Streetscape consultation is now open
The concept designs for the Goondiwindi CBD are now available as an online survey and I encourage residents to have their say. An option to attend two community workshops is also available - for more information, see: https://www.grc.qld.gov.au/homepage/125/goondiwindi-cbd-masterplan-project
This is a long-term plan that will likely take place in stages due to the scale of the work and the need to work with outside agencies such as the State Government's Department of Transport and Main Roads and to maximise external funding opportunities.
The rejuvenation of the main street will mean we can continue to highlight our town, our region and what we represent - which is 'Regional Australia at its Best'.
Inglewood and Texas, our other major towns in the region have previously had their main streets rejuvenated. For example, over a seven-year period to 2017, the main street of Texas had almost $1.2 million spent on its renewal.
Goondiwindi Housing Forum
I attended the Housing Solutions Forum recently and I would like to congratulate the Goondiwindi Chamber of Commerce and residents for coming together to find some vital solutions for the housing pressures. Businesses, organisations and representatives achieved a better understanding of the current market and discussed solutions and challenges to increase the availability of dwellings in the local region for vulnerable groups such as the elderly.
I would also like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the exceptional tenure of Terri-Ann Crothers, the Chamber's Executive Officer, who last week announced that she would be leaving the region with her family to pursue other opportunities. I would like to thank and acknowledge her tremendous contribution and service to the Goondiwindi business community over the past few years.
Talwood Master Plan focuses on beautification
My fellow Councillors were able to attend the recent Talwood Community Consultative Committee (CCC) meeting and have reported they are on track to deliver their Master Plan including beautifying the main street of Talwood. This financial year, Goondiwindi Regional Council has committed $20,000 towards the Talwood Master Plan for the enhancement of the Main Street and surrounds.
We are fortunate to have the CCC forum to advocate for the community and provided updates on our consultation with State Government regarding the roads - one example is the Barwon Highway, a significant corridor for heavy vehicles travelling through the Goondiwindi Region and a vital link of services between our rural communities from Goondiwindi to Talwood.
Inglewood Aged Care
Council continues to actively pursue funding to rejuvenate the former aged care facility, Casa Mia, at Inglewood. A fortnight ago, I met with the Queensland Housing Minister, Leeanne Enoch MP and senior department officials to pursue funding opportunities. It was a positive meeting and detailed discussion are now underway between council and Ms Enoch's department. The cost of converting the facility into five independent living quarters that align more closely to community needs will be around two million dollars, which is not possible for ratepayers to fund alone. Council has committed $500 000 to the project and external funding is critical.
From Page One: As of January this year, Council introduced a rebate for all Council fees and charges associated with constructing new multi-dwelling buildings (applies to all Council planning, building, water and sewerage fees) for applications approved before Deember 31 with construction completed before the end of 2025. He said Council continues to do everything within its power to help relieve rental pressures, by "removing the cost impediment".
Cr Springborg told the forum the region was uniquely positioned to address the current housing shortages due to the availability of land already on the market and evidence that the cost of land and construction is met by sales price. Goondiwindi's median sales price, has unlike other regional communities he said, continued to offer a stable capital investment for residents, employers and investors alike.
"It was also a surprise to a number of locals to hear that there are builders in the region that have capacity to take on new builds, and commence works this year," Cr Springborg said. The encouragement while unsaid, was clear. Make use of them.
The forum follows on from a similar information evening held in Texas.Plans are already underway for a similar forum in Inglewood.
