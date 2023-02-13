Goondiwindi Argus
Home/News/Local News

Farewell to community stalwart and help change the face of Goondiwindi

IJ
By Ian Jones
Updated February 14 2023 - 10:05am, first published February 13 2023 - 4:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gooondiwindi's Chamber of Commerce Executive Officer, Terri-Ann Crothers (third from left) is leaving the district. Pic courtesy of Hannah McNulty.

With so many projects currently proposed or underway across multiple townships within our region, I would like to bring residents up to date on how a few of these are progressing. I look forward to the implementation of these projects and others as they shape the Goondiwindi Region's development.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IJ

Ian Jones

Senior Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goondiwindi news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.