The GOONDIWINDI Show is in full preparation for April 28-29.
The Photography Section has some dates that are of great importance if you wish to enter photos this year.
Entry forms are due online by March 22, this is also the date posted-photos are to be received. All other photos are due April 5. The schedule with the sections and other important information can be found at www.goondiwindishow.com.au.
We have added a new section called Drone Photography (if you have a drone, have a go) and the Botanic Garden section has a focus on Rare / Unusual Plants of the Botanic Gardens.
I would also like to draw attention the Open Section and the generous new sponsor Smithfield Cattle Company. Bob, Rooster, Robert Smith whichever name you call him by has an interest in taking photos along with running the Smithfield family business. A list of all the sponsors can be found on the schedule and their logos displayed at the show. If by some chance you are the owner of the Champion Photo you will then have that photo printed by local signwriter business owner Mark Griffiths and it will be mounted high above the Photography Section to display for many years.
Mark kindly donates his time and the print to the Photography section. The GOONDIWINDI Photography Club members are a huge help to keep the section rolling on year after year.
Many thanks to all the contributors over the years, please continue and remember to have those entries online by 22 March 2023. Your photos are of great interest to the patrons who attend the show and return each year to view the display of photos. Please note the judge this year will be Pip Williams, Photographer. Any questions can be directed to mikrik@bigpond.net.au.
Beginners' workshop: There is a free photograhy workshop on Sunday, February 26 at the Royal Hotel from 10am to midday.Bring your camera. RSVP by February 23. Send your name, email and camera make to 0439896031. While the course is free attendees are asked to bceome members to cover insurance costs. $40 for adults, $15 for juniors.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.