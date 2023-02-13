I would also like to draw attention the Open Section and the generous new sponsor Smithfield Cattle Company. Bob, Rooster, Robert Smith whichever name you call him by has an interest in taking photos along with running the Smithfield family business. A list of all the sponsors can be found on the schedule and their logos displayed at the show. If by some chance you are the owner of the Champion Photo you will then have that photo printed by local signwriter business owner Mark Griffiths and it will be mounted high above the Photography Section to display for many years.

