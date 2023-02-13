Goondiwindi Argus
Inland Rail drops into Inglewood and Millmeran

By Ian Jones
Updated February 14 2023 - 1:47pm, first published February 13 2023 - 11:36am
The Inland Rail is coming. There is an information day at Inglewood on Wednesday, February 15.

The Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) is hosting three drop-in information sessions to keep communities in the Border to Gowrie (B2G) section of Inland Rail informed.

