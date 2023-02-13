The Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) is hosting three drop-in information sessions to keep communities in the Border to Gowrie (B2G) section of Inland Rail informed.
The B2G section of Inland Rail starts at the New South Wales/Queensland border connection to the Queensland Rail South Western System through Southern Queensland to Gowrie on the outskirts of Toowoomba.
This section includes building approximately 138km of new dual gauge track and upgrading approximately 69km of existing track and will connect to the 'missing link' from the New South Wales side of the border.
The project is currently in the reference design stage and the draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) is currently under assessment.
Information stands will be on display at the following locations:
"To assist communities in understanding key information on the B2G section of Inland Rail, we are hosting drop-in sessions Inglewood, Millmerran and Biddeston," Inland Rail Delivery Director (Northern) Ed Matthews said.
"These information stands are a chance for local community members to meet members of our Stakeholder Engagement teams to talk about upcoming opportunities to be involved with Inland Rail.
"Community members can also come along and ask any questions they have about the B2G project from where we are in the approvals pathway to how to apply for our latest Community Sponsorships and Donations program.
"Inland Rail is about delivering real and lasting opportunities for regional communities. While we expect to generate direct and indirect supply and job opportunities during construction, we are also working to prepare communities for other project opportunities," he said.
More information is available on the ARTC website at: https://inlandrail.artc.com.au/events
