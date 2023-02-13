The Goondiwindi Region Councillors are proud to support Opera Queensland's 'Lady Sings the Maroons' at the Goondiwindi/Waggamba Community Cultural Centre on Thursday 1 June, 7 pm.
Tickets for the performance of 'Lady Sings The Maroons' are available NOW (Adult: $12; Under 16: $5). Curry meals and pre-show canapés can be ordered at the time of ticket purchase.
To purchase tickets and order meals: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/lady-sings-the-maroons-tickets-535726300787
Cr Phil O'Shea holds Council's portfolio for Arts and Culture and encourages residents to experience a great night of music to support some of Australia's most loved musicians while supporting local childhood literacy.
"Those who attended the Opera Queensland 2021 Goondiwindi performance of 'Are You Lonesome Tonight' will remember how fun and entertaining it was," Cr O'Shea said, "The night was a sell-out and we can't wait to see this new performance."
"We're told we will be taken on a deep dive into the Queensland songbook to celebrate some of Australia's most loved artists including The Saints, Gladys Moncrieff, Savage Garden and Harold Blair," he said. "Expect the playlist to surprise as Puccini is reimagined through the Bee Gees and The Go-Betweens are given a Mozart treatment."
"Lady Sings The Maroons" tells the story about the art of making a great song and the artists who write them.
As well as discovering how some of Queensland's most iconic hits came to be, audiences will be introduced to dearly loved songs from the operatic canon.
Last year, Council introduced the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to help guide local parents to engage with their child and books in ways that are shown to boost language development and early literacy. The program gifts every registered child in the region (born after 1 March 2022) a new book to keep, direct to their mailbox, every month from birth until their fifth birthday.
Collectively, the Goondiwindi Region Councillors have extended their support of the Imagination Library and decided to raise funds through this musical event.
"We'd love for the community to come along and enjoy a great night out, while supporting local early childhood literacy," Cr O'Shea said.
Cr Susie Kelly said Councillors are proud to be supporting an excellent cause.
"As Councillors, we were very keen to establish the Imagination Library in our region last year and with the opera coming to town, we saw an opportunity to fundraise for the program," Cr Kelly said.
"We are thankful to the program partners, CARE Goondiwindi and other sponsors, and wanted to also do our bit to ensure the Imagination Library's longevity in our region."
