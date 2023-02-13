Goondiwindi Argus
You'll hear everything from The Saints to the Bee Gees to Mozart, sort of

February 13 2023
Tickets on sale NOW for "Lady Sings The Maroons" in Goondiwindi on Thursday June 1, 7 pm.

The Goondiwindi Region Councillors are proud to support Opera Queensland's 'Lady Sings the Maroons' at the Goondiwindi/Waggamba Community Cultural Centre on Thursday 1 June, 7 pm.

