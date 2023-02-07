What do you want to see in the Goondiwindi CBD?
Well here's your chance to tell the Goondiwindi Regional Council (GRC) just what you want.
Residents can now participate in an interactive online survey to help shape the final design of the Goondiwindi Central Business District (CBD).
This opportunity to provide feedback on concept designs can be accessed via the interactive online survey and face-to-face workshops.
Community suggestions and feedback are valuable and necessary before Council can progress to final designs and before costings can be developed for each stage.
Mayor of the Goondiwindi region, Cr Lawrence Springborg AM said Goondiwindi's CBD is a service centre for thousands of residents, tourists and visitors.
"The rejuvenation of the main street will mean we can continue to showcase our town, our region and what we represent - which is 'Regional Australia at its best'," Cr Springborg said.
The proposed design concept encompasses Marshall Street, Bowen Street, plus the connections between them, and the Macintyre River boat ramp area and involves streetscape improvements which will be supported by services upgrades.
The project is expected to take 10 years to complete and will be carried out in stages as funds become available, and due to the need to liaise with outside agencies such as the Queensland Government's Department of Transport and Main Roads.
You can have your say by:
To complete the survey visit this link - The survey closes Wednesday 8 March 2023
Information sessions - registration is required to attend these sessions:
Please register here - https://www.eventbrite.com.au/o/goondiwindi-regional-council-60150173343
Local Businesses - Thursday 2 March 2023 - 5.30pm - 7pm @ 63 Elizabeth Street, Goondiwindi
If you have trouble accessing the survey, our Goondiwindi Customer Service centre officers are happy to guide you through the process.
