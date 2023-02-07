Goondiwindi Argus
Goondiwindi fish restockers net Australia Day award

IJ
By Ian Jones
Updated February 7 2023 - 2:07pm, first published 1:13pm
Collecting the award on behalf of the Goondiwindi Fish Restockers are from left Kev Corcoran, Roy Schmidt and Bob Collins. They are pictured with Australia Day Ambassador, Tim Fairfax and GRC Mayor, Cr Lawrence SpringborgAM

The Goondiwindi Fish Restockers are the community group of the year.

IJ

Ian Jones

Senior Journalist

