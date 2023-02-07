The Goondiwindi Fish Restockers are the community group of the year.
They were awarded that honour at the Australia Day celebrations on January 26.
(We will highlight more winners and nominees as space allows).
Founded in 1991, the Goondiwindi Fish Restockers Club was born from a love of fishing, and the frustration brought on by a series of fruitless outings.
A group of friends wanted to do their part to ensure the Macintyre River would continue to provide the community with great experiences and stories into the future.
To fund the idea, the Club began holding weekly raffles, first at the RSL Club before moving to the Railway Hotel.
Each week volunteers pay visits to local businesses (their 'regulars') to have a chat and sell tickets.
These persistent efforts have made a huge impact, starting with no funding, the group have to date restocked approximately 1.5million fish into the river and surrounding waterways.
Restocking focuses on three species: Murray Cod and Golden and Silver Perch. The effectiveness of the program has seen the Murray Cod population reach a self-sustaining level that no longer requires restocking.
Beyond their restocking activities the Club has always put effort into passing on what they have learnt and encouraging responsible fishing.
They proved that again on Sunday.
The group plus a large gathring of supporters went to the boatramp.
They released more 60,000 Yellow Belly fingerlings into the Macintyre River.
"The turn out was amazing so gratifying to see so many young ones turn up with their little buckets in hand ready to help and do their bit by putting their special little fish in the river," Marilyn Shmidt said.
"We loved the look on their faces as dads promised to bring them back when they are big enough to catch."
"The big boys and girls from the Fish Restockers have been doing this for almost 32 years but in the old days before social media, it went mostly unnoticed, except by the wonderful volunteers who were always ready to answer the call for boats.
"But not anymore and it's so pleasing to see so many turn out.
"A big thank you must go out to all our helpers whether it's with boats or just manning the buckets - it just couldn't be done without them - so many thanks to all," Marilyn said.
There will be another release hopefully in about two weeks so keep an eye on the Restockers Facebook Page.
"We'd love to see you there."
More than 50 million fish have been stocked in freshwater dams, weirs, rivers and creeks throughout Queensland since 1986.
And 1.5million of those has come from the Goondiwindi Restockers alone.
The Queensland Government says fish stocking across the state provides great environmental, social and economic benefits, including: industry development (such as tourism and recreational fishing) employment for charter operations, bait and tackle shops, caravan parks, the boating industry and commercial fishing investment for hatcheries and infrastructure contribution to social values from fishing, food and voluntary activities Indigenous community wellbeing from cultural values.
