It's a sad week for Goondiwindi.
Friends and family will farewell Goondiwindi resident Esme Cairns on Tuesday, February 14 at the Goondiwindi Cultural Centre. The service begins at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bowel Cancer Australia.
Esme passed away peacefully on February 2. She was one of Goondiwindi's "quiet achievers". She has been the driving force behind Goondiwindi SILO Inc (Schools Industry Links Outreach) which trades as Gateway To Training (GTT). And has been since its inception in 2000.
Humble and committed to helping others, she has made a difference to thousands of lives, while always pushing others into the spotlight. She will be sadly missed.
She was dearly loved by her family Bill, Jessica, Nicola, Laurie and Yasmine. Esme will be fondly remembered at an after-service celebration of her life at the Queensland Hotel.
