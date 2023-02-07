Goondiwindi Argus
Home/News/Local News

Thank you Esme, from all of Goondiwindi

IJ
By Ian Jones
Updated February 7 2023 - 11:12am, first published 11:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Why is Goondiwindi such a great community? People such as Esme Cairns who sadly passed away last week. Thank you Esme, from all of us.

It's a sad week for Goondiwindi.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IJ

Ian Jones

Senior Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goondiwindi news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.