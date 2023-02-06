The challenges, and answer to the challenges facing Australian country racing were on show at Goulburn on Sunday. All the big Sydney stables had runners, Waterhouse and Bott, Annabel Neasham, the Snowdens, Bjorn Baker, Joe Pride and co, making it very hard for the locals to win. Against that, the first race was a $30000 country boosted maiden restricted to country-trained horses only. There has to be more of that for country racing to grow.