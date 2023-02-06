Goondiwindi Argus
Home/News/Local News

The Old Coat Tugger updates his story on his sporting idol, Gunsynd

IJ
By Ian Jones
Updated February 7 2023 - 8:30am, first published February 6 2023 - 6:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Argus' racing guru Phil Percival with an updated version of his book on his idol, Gundsynd.

The Old Coat Tugger has been hard at it finishing off the final touches to the revised edition of the original Gunsynd Story.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IJ

Ian Jones

Senior Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goondiwindi news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.