The Old Coat Tugger has been hard at it finishing off the final touches to the revised edition of the original Gunsynd Story.
While the old memory is still intact.
There are a few new photos and juicy tit-bits added to the original story.
It has been a labour of love.
It will be available in a matter of weeks and in time for the 50th anniversary of Gunsynd.
There are still many more photos and cuttings that could have been added, but perhaps these are best kept for those who visit the Gunsynd Display. I hope in time that the horse will again have a standalone museum worthy of his courage and charisma.
I hope in time that the horse will again have a standalone museum worthy of his courage and charisma.
All proceeds will continue to go to the Gunsynd display and the Tourist Info Centre.
And so on with more Racing around the Ridges.
The Godolphin-James Cummings', Blue Army, looks set to be a dominant force in this year's two-state Autumn racing carnivals. The stable has said their champion galloper Anemoe will resume next week in the Group 2 Apollo Stakes. Further indicating that he will only have three or four races in his Australian campaign, before heading to England where he will end his racing career.
It's a shame his last race before stud duties won't be in Australia.
It looks to me, that stablemate Aft Cabin, could take up Anemoe's top dog post after his dominant win in the Eskimo Prince, a very smart horse. Throw Golden Mile and In Secret into the mix and it looks like a blue wave heading our way.
The Gold Coast Poly track, that communities only racing surface until the new $32m grass track is completed, is already getting a thumbs down from trainers. Last Saturday's fields averaged only seven starters. The big question is where will the horses, who would have otherwise started at the Gold Coast, now race? Mid-week in Brisbane, the Sunny Coast on Friday nights or Sunday afternoons, maybe even in Toowoomba. Big changes ahead.
The challenges, and answer to the challenges facing Australian country racing were on show at Goulburn on Sunday. All the big Sydney stables had runners, Waterhouse and Bott, Annabel Neasham, the Snowdens, Bjorn Baker, Joe Pride and co, making it very hard for the locals to win. Against that, the first race was a $30000 country boosted maiden restricted to country-trained horses only. There has to be more of that for country racing to grow.
Come March and April there should be a decent pick up in country racing across Queensland, Goondiwindi included. The Racing Queensland Online Diary gives testament to that.
It only makes sense that in the west we don't race through the hottest months of the year.
Racing in the bush is at its peak through the winter, although many clubs want to race over the Melbourne Spring Carnival, especially Caulfield Cup, Cox Plate , Derby Day and of course the Cup itself, big crowd pullers .You can't beat a day at the races, dust off your glad rags.
Former leading Western Australian trainer Lindsey Smith who relocated to Warnambool last year, trained an incredible five of the eight winners at home base last Wednesday. That's a fair effort in any one's terms, and with a strike rate above 20 percent he certainly is a trainer to follow.
Paddy and Mick were sitting at the pub. They noticed a beautiful woman sitting nearby.
As they were admiring her, she let out an almighty sneeze! Paddy's reflexes were charged, and he grabbed mid air as something flew across the bar.
Paddy looked to his hand to see a glass eye.
Shocked, he looked across at the woman on the other end of the bar holding her hand to her eye. Paddy walked on over and said," think this might be yours", the woman was so embarrassed as she turned away and repositioned the glass eye back in its socket before looking his way.
"Please let me buy you a drink'" she said to Paddy. They sat talking for about an hour when the woman said, "want to come to my place?". Paddy was stunned that such a beautiful woman was interested him, but decided he had nothing to lose. A lovely evening was had by both and Paddy stumbled home the next morning unable to wipe the smile from his face.
That afternoon back at the bar Paddy and Mick were enjoying their pint when the same woman came in. Mick was wondering why he wasn't the fortunate one as he was better looking than Paddy so Paddy went over, "Excuse me, but I need to ask. You are such a beautiful woman why me, what made you chose me?".
The woman looked at him and smiled, "well you caught my eye"!
PS. Racing returns to Gunsynd Park on Saturday February 25 co-inciing with the running of Victoria's premier 2yr-old race, The Blue Diamond.
