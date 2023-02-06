Do you have a chronic disease or are you wanting to reduce your risk of developing chronic disease?
Have you received medical advice to make some healthy lifestyle changes?
Or maybe you're simply seeking guidance to improve your overall health, fitness, and wellbeing?
Are you able to participate in a low impact training course?
Yes? Then this is the program for YOU!
The Healthy Living Program is a seven-week program providing the knowledge, skills, and support to live a healthier lifestyle. The program includes two weekly fitness sessions conducted by local trainers.
Come to one or both.
A bonus is that by taking part your PCYC membership is included, this means you can attend any fitness classes on offer at the PCYC or use the gym facilities for the duration of the 7 week program. Weekly educational sessions are also conducted by health professionals on topics such as nutrition, exercise, and chronic disease.
This subsidised program only costs $50 per person. It all kicks off on February 15 and will run every Wednesday from 9am-10am and every Friday morning from 6am-7am with a range of trainers. Friday sessions will also include a guest speaker. You will receive a regsitration pack, coffee and a light breakfast snack.It concludes on Friday, March 31.
For registration details, contact Kirsty at Care Goondiwindi Kirsty.dowling@caregoondiwindi.org.au PH:4670 0700 or the team at PCYC PH:46715677. LIMITED SPACES AVAILABLE
