Goondiwindi Argus
Home/News/Local News

Goondiwindi Healthy Living Program will change your lifeset

IJ
By Ian Jones
Updated February 7 2023 - 11:18am, first published February 6 2023 - 1:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Want to be like Goondiwindi star triathlete Sally Poole? This may be your first step. Sally is the Goondiwindi Tri Club secretary. Pic supplied.

Do you have a chronic disease or are you wanting to reduce your risk of developing chronic disease?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IJ

Ian Jones

Senior Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goondiwindi news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.