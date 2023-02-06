Women charged outside court for affray

Lunchtime commuters received more they bargained for when they drove passed the Magistrate's Court last week.
Two women allegedly faced up to each other at 11.35am on February 1, throwing numerous punches before they were joined by a third person.
Police were quickly on the scene.
Three women aged 24, 23 and 20 have been charged with affray.
At 8pm police were called to a disturbance in Frideswide Street, Goondiwindi.
Police said it was a related inident.
A 24 year-old and a 20 year-old have been charged with affray. Police are on the hunt for further offenders.
Video of the alleged incidents has been shared on Facebook.
During the week several search warrants were conducted throughout Goondiwindi.
Three men aged 37, 35 and 20 have been charged with a number of offences including possession of fireworks.
At 10.50am on January 26 a 54 year-old Goondiwindi man was given notices for public nuisance and for obstruction of police after a disturbance at the Goondiwindi Town Park. .
At 4.30 pm on January 30 police intercepted a vehicle in Elizabeth Drive.
The 37 year-old male driver returned a positive reading for drugs.
At 11.19pm on January 30 wouldbe thieves attempted to enter a residence.
They were disturbed and ran off.
Later that evening thieves entered a home in Marshall Street, removed a set of car keys and stole a Holden Commodore sedan.
At 2.10am on January 31 thieves forced entry into a motel room abefore stealing a a white VW vehicle.
The vehicle was later recovered burnt out in Boggabilla at 6.20am.
At 8.25am on January 31police intercepted a vehicle in Russell Street, Goondiwindi.
A 50 year-old Goondiwindi man returned a positive drug reading.
At 3.32pm on January 31 police intercepted a vehicle in Albert Street.
A 42 year-old Goondiwindi man returned a positive drug reading.
At 6pm on February 1 a 29 year-old Goondiwindi man was arrested on a return-to-prison warrant. He was further charged with a breach a domestic violence order, wilful damage and obstruct police. He is to re-appear at the Warwick Magistrates Court.
