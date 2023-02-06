With two games to go five teams are jockeying for final positions in the cricket's top four.
Much like last year, Yetman appeared out of it before Christmas, but they have again come back from the dead.
And again it may all come down to a final round grudge match between Railways and Yetman. Last season Yetman downed Railways in a nailbiter at Yetman. Rain then played havoc with the first round of finals and that win sent them deeper into finals while Railways had to ponder what could have been.
As it stands today Macintyre is on top on 43 points but has a bye this weekend.
Border-Tarawera and reigning premiers Yagaburne are equal on 42 points with run-rate putting Border above them in second.
Railways are fourth on 37 points and Yetman are fifth on 35.
Yetman plays Yelarbon at home on Saturday and on form you would expect Yetman to win. But our view has always been don't underestimate the underdog.
Yagaburne plays Border at Yagaburne.
Border is having a superb season but home-ground advantage is a huge plus for Yagaburne. Whatever the outcome Border will then have a nervous wait during the final round as they have the bye.
Railways plays Boomi at the Golf Club. Normally you would put Railways on top but the town team's batting has caused them headaches since returning after Christmas.
But Pierce Saunders, Russel Carter and Sam Turvey are dangeorus on the turf and if old stager Dan Gall is available they should have the edge. It will help if Sam Turvey reurns to form with the bat. A fine 60 in last week's rep match suggets he may have....
The following week Boomi plays Macintyre, Yagaburne plays Yelarbon, Border has the bye and, then there's that game between Yetman and Railways.
In the weekend matches Yagaburne downed Macintyre 207 to 157. Centurion Ben Colley, 115, off a mere 92 which included nine fours and four sixes was the difference.
Tom Jobling was next best with 57.
Scott Jackson was the only resistance with bat or ball. In a fine allround double he top scored with 53, and had to be run out, while he took 2-17 off five overs with the ball.
In the Border-Yelarbon match a Nick-Wadsworth 50 paved the way for victory. Nathan McClintock 31 and Matt West and Shaun Brennan, 28, did their bit.
Heath Elsley top scored for Yelarbon with 21 while Wadsworth was again the best with the ball taking 1-9 off eight overs.
It looked promising for Boomi in their match against Yetman.
They rattled up 244 with Sam Brown the standout with 85 from 62 balls.
Michael Gant 54, and Doug Murphy , 32 and Harry Oates 40 from 24 balls ended it all in a flourish.
But Yetman had all the answers. Tegan "Jack" McMillan 67 which included 11 fours, Triston McMillan, 24, Digby Makim, 47, and Scott Baker 55 did it in a canter.
At Yagaburne Maintyre's women's side downed the homeside, 4-84 to 1-88.
Yagaburne batting: Ash Gorrie 28 retired, Sarah Murphy 18. Macintyre: Christina Ash 27, Emma Donaldson 14, Eliza Jackson 9 retired.
Your view?
"Mankading" is in the news of late. What's our readers view? Draw your own conlusion on what ours is from this: Old Trafford, 1964. When 203, Bob Simpson, backing up too far, could've been run out by English spinner Fred Titmus. Titmus declined to do so.
On his next over Simpson belted him for 14 runs.
