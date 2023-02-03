Dumaresq River Rest Area recognised as one of the best camping spots in Australia
The region's Dumaresq River Rest Area has been alled one of the best camping spots in Australia.
It 's proved it by becoming a finalist in the 2022 National Grey Nomad Awards.
Located in the Goondiwindi Region at Texas, right near the border of Queensland, the area is officially one of the best camping sites in the country for grey nomads.
Council's popular rest area was shortlisted in the "Best Grey Nomad Freedom Stay" category, after proving to national tourism leaders that it presented an exceptional experience for visitors - especially those aged over 50.
Goondiwindi Regional Counil Mayor, Cr Lawrence Springborg AM it's a "wonderful feather in our cap".
"Texas is popular with visitors and has a solid reputation as a great place to visit.
"Both Council and the community have invested significantly in growing the tourism sector in Texas over the past few years," Cr Springborg said.
In 2021, Council constructed a new walkway to connect the Rest Area and the Texas central business district, promoting safe pedestrian access to and from the campground, and supporting local businesses and tourism operators.
The pathway joins the existing path outside the Texas Historical Museum with the Rabbit Works Museum just a short walk away.
The Rest Area offers travellers the freedom to stay in "a slice of country paradise" near Texas for up to 14 days.
Visitors can choose their own site surrounded by grassy areas and the cool, clear, stoned bottom of the Dumaresq River.
It's accessible by most large vehicles including RVs, motorhomes, camper trailer and buses, and the site is pet-friendly.
Texas is also proudly recognised as an 'RV Friendly Town' by the Campervan and Motorhome Club of Australia.
The Grey Nomad Awards recognise the best free campsites that cater to mature-age travellers around Australia.
Winners in all 11 categories of the Grey Nomad Awards will be announced on Friday 17 February.
