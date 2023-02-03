Goondiwindi Argus
Home/News/Local News

Texas River Rest Area recognised as one of the best camping spots in Australia

IJ
By Ian Jones
Updated February 7 2023 - 1:49pm, first published February 3 2023 - 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dumaresq River Rest Area recognised as one of the best camping spots in Australia

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IJ

Ian Jones

Senior Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goondiwindi news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.