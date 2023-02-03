Want to get a free education?
Then here's your chance.
Goondiwindi regional residents may be eligible for free training to study priority skill sets, and to gain certificates or diplomas at TAFE Queensland and CQUniversity through a new "Fee-Free TAFE" initiative.
The priority skill set areas include business and IT, creative industries, education and community, rural operation and agriculture, health and science, and service industries.
Previously, eligibility for free vocational training in Queensland was limited to strict eligibility criteria, however, this has now been temporarily waived, allowing opportunity for more people to apply.
The Goondiwindi Regional Council is encouraging interested residents and businesses to make the most of this opportunity.
Mayor of the Goondiwindi Region, Cr Lawrence Springborg AM said Council continues to advocate for local training and skills development, with the Goondiwindi region known for its diversity of industry and enterprise.
"It's an opportunity for residents looking to improve their skills to enter the workforce or those already employed to progress in the job market by increasing their opportunities.
"I strongly encourage interested residents to find out more information about this excellent opportunity," Cr Springborg said.
The initiative is offered by the Australian and Queensland Governments and is part of the Australian Government's $1 billion 12-month Skills Agreement to deliver 180,000 Fee-Free TAFE and vocational educational places from January 2023.
Federal Minister for Skills and Training, Brendan O'Connor, encouraged Queenslanders to make 2023 their year.
"If you've been thinking about studying something new or upskilling now is the time as Fee-Free TAFE and vocational education and training courses in Queensland are open for enrolments," Minister O'Connor said.
The initiative complements Council's Goondiwindi Regional Skills Investment Strategy Reference (RSIS) initiative, which ran from 2019 to 2021 and collaborated with local trainers to deliver skills and training programs.
The RSIS initiative, funded through the Department of Employment, Small Business, and Training, offered over 15 free projects and engaged more than 270 individuals from 151 local businesses.
For more information about the 'Fee-Free TAFE' initiative, visit www.desbt.qld.gov.au/training/training-careers/incentives/fee-free-tafe.
Fee-Free TAFE courses have been specifically chosen based on local skills demand and advice from industry.
