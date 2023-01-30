Aus day was a ripper

Children on swings played, crying out in the high and wee voices of the young, cockatoos free-wheeled above through the bright blue and the heat shimmer of an Aussie morning, screeching applause, bacon sizzled, there was praise of our "rolling brown lands and our "southern seas", tears glimmered, new Australians welcomed and a "protest" made.
And it all took place under a "remarkle" old tree and under the gaze of an unseeing soldier in the park.
All in all, Goondiwindi's Australia Day ceremony on Thursday was a ripper.
As usual the Goondiwindi Rotary Club played host as it has done for 20 years.
As usual, the talented Luke Butler entertained and sang the National Anthem.
But when it came time for the award ceremeony, there was a new face under the RSL-built rotunda.
Long-time MC, Rotarian and State School Deputy-Principal Lew Verney, who recently set sail for greener pastures, was no longer at the helm.
That job now belongs to Goondiwindi Chamber of Commerce Executive Officer, Terri-Ann Crothers.
"What an extraodinary job she has done," Goondiwindi Regional Mayor, Cr Lawrence Springborg AM said while acknowledging she had impressive boots to fill.
All nominees which included Mr Verney in the Citizen of the Year category are "champions of our community", Cr Springborg AM said.
"In the words of those who nomnated you today you will hear all our admiration and acknowldgement of you and your contribution to our community," Terri-Ann said.
(Before plugging next year's Australia Day ceremony and urging people and groups to nominate our "often unsung" champions).
The praise of nominees was foreshadowed by Congrational Churh minister, Rev Paul Andianatos. "Today lets give thanks for the First Peoples who looked after this land....Thank you for those who came after, who laid the railway and the roads and those who built the towns and cities....(and) those who worked the land and fed the nation.
"Today lets celebrate and acknowledge those who use their talents and gifts and time for free to make Goondiwindi a greater place," he said.
From the young-at-heart to the zeal of Goondiwindi's children.
St Mary's senior school captains,Georgia Henderson, 14, Jack Coggan, 15, and the junior school captains Audrey Woods, 11, and Henry Smith, 10, described what it meant to be Australians. "That's different for all of us," Jack said. "But for me it means freedom, peace,having second chances and endless opportunities.
"To be an Aussie means I care for my fellow Australians, we stand up for others when we are needed no matter who they are or where they come from," he said. It also means not being scared of Huntsman spiders. "Magpies are a different story!"
Georgia, who spoke about Australians generous spirit, said Australia is "the gift that keeps on giving". She urged all Australians to continue "to care".
Henry and Audrey spoke about the joys of fishing in the Macintyre River, backyard cricket and "where evryone has a voice".
Australia Day Ambassador Tim Fairfax made reference to their speeches. "Many of us come from different backgrounds and cultures and our identity as Australians is not built on our physical attributes or our ethnicity. It's about being all part of a big noisy robust family.
"We are all different, different likes and dislikes but together we are bound by a shared charateristic, we all belong to that family. "And how lucky we are to live in the lucky country".
"It's been 12 months since Russia invaded Ukraine. Those poor people in Ukraine. every day I feel sorry for them, those ppor,poor people who have been totally displaced.
"Thank God we live in Australia." And thank God for our volunteers.
"They are our unsung heroes and the backbone of our communities," Mr Fairfax said. "Whether it's making school lunches, fighting fires, floods, delivering for Meals on Wheels, visiting the sick, putting a tarp on a roof after a storm."
He urged residenst not "to take them for granted". "Far to often we only miss them when they are no longer there."
From there it was on to the awards. "What fantastic nominees," GRC Mayor, Cr Lawrence Springborg said. "You are all great champions of our community who contribute so much. You seek no praise, you seek no recompense, you seek no reward, you seek no reognition but today you have that recognition," he said.
They belong to a proud tradition of community endeavour. "I acknowledge the Bigumbul people as the traditional custodians of our country but extremely importantly I also acknowledge the pioneers and all of our citizens (including veterans) who have come here (to Australia) since that time and who have helped build the Goondiwindi region into the remarkable ommunity that we enjoy today.
Australia Day is a remarkable day. It's not just about a proclamation in 1788. It's about an extraordinary evolution of a remarkable nation that now stands preeminent throughout the world.
"No nation's history is perfect. No nation's future will be perfect but we have so many things to be proud of and which need celebrating."
"I am especially proud of what our citizens have done and the way they continue to serve our community."
High on that list is Goondiwindi's Citizen of the Year, Lois Phillips. "Little did I know when I was transferred to Goondiwindi in 1981 that I would still be here today. I am so grateful this is the town they sent me to beause it has beome a part of my life. I love it so much.
"You get out of a place what you put in. If you are prepared to be part of a community and join in you will have a wonderful life. Goondiwindi has given me and my three daughtesr that," she said. "It's a wonderful place to call home."
The only one not listening was a man who wandered through the cremeony shouting "Sorry, sorry" and "Go home". It wasn't clear whether it was a protest.
