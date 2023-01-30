Goondiwindi Argus
Racing returns to Gunsynd Park on February 25

By Ian Jones
Updated February 7 2023 - 10:35am, first published January 31 2023 - 9:10am
Racing returns to Gunsynd Park at Goondiwindi on Saturday February 25.

