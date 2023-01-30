Racing returns to Gunsynd Park at Goondiwindi on Saturday February 25.
It will co-incide with the running of Victoria's premier 2 year-old race, The Blue Diamond.
The meeting will stage a five-event program getting underway just after 1pm. The club is expecting the usual good line-up of local and interstate bookmakers with the usual high standard catering available.
Groups can book catering packages with Mary-Jane Clarke on mobile 0427 299080. Being the first meeting of the year, there will be no Bird Cage or reserved seating on offer.
The Goondiwindi Race Club hopes to open the year with a bang after a couple of torrid years with washouts and Covid playing havoc.
It will pave the way for a great Autumn of Bush Racing with Flinton followed by the Goondiwindi Picnics and then followed by the Big Gunsynd weekend and Goondiwindi Cup which also co-incides with the Goondiwindi Show.
That meeting on April 29 will commemorate the day the mighty Grey Gunsynd last appeared on a racetrack when he was beaten by Apollo Eleven in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes on April 28, 1973.
The Club is planning a big weekend and trust that many people will make their way back to Goondiwindi for the celebrations of Gunsynd and the annual Show.
Thanks to the Country Race Funding program, the Club has completed the race callers tower and will soon commence on the upgrade of the Saddling Enclosure and the outside running rail for the safety of horse and riders.
The amenities at Gunsynd Park have come along way in recent times and patrons are assured of a wonderful day out for Racing at its Best in the West.
Last year's February meeting was to be the Bush-to-Port Raceday after the December Christmas meeting was washed out.
But the rains came again and washed out the February meeting as well. So February 25 will be the first February meeting since 2021.
On that day, Toowoomba trainer Duckie Baker took out the main event with Quartpot ridden by young apprentice Jake Malloy beating the grey, Supreme Harmony with Splitz splitting the pair back in third place.
