Seven New Aussies welcomed into the Goondiwindi Region
The Goondiwindi Region welcomed seven new Aussies during a citizenship ceremony held in conjunction with Australia Day celebrations last Thursday at Goondiwindi Town Park.
The new citizens included two families of three and an individual, all of whom originally hailed from the Philippines.
Mayor of the Goondiwindi Region Lawrence Springborg, AM, welcomed the newest Australian citizens and said the ceremony was an opportunity for all Australians, whether they are citizens by birth or by choice, to reflect, respect and celebrate.
"On behalf of the Australian Government and my colleagues at Council, I would like to congratulate you all and wish you a happy and successful future as citizens of Australia," the Mayor said.
"We are privileged to welcome new Australians to the Goondiwindi Region's growing community."
Cr Springborg said he was honoured to be the officiating officer on behalf of the Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs.
"It is such an enjoyable privilege to induct new Australians into our growing regional economy.
"I encourage all Goondiwindi region residents to take the time on our national day to share what Australian citizenship means to them.
"To reflect on our history, its highs and lows, and respect the stories of all our people as we celebrate our nation and warmly welcome our newest citizens," Crt Springborg AM said.
"Presiding over the citizenship ceremony is one of my most satisfying rolls," he said.
"To see the pride in the eyes of those who have just become new Australians...It show me what we often take for granted and how much people yearn for what we have on a day-to-day basis.
"These new Australians add so much to the rich tapestry of our lives," he said.
Council was proud to jointly hold the citizenship ceremony with the Australia Day Awards each year as a way to reflect on the story of the Goondiwindi region, its achievements, and most importantly, the people.
This year, 26 community members and organisations were nominated for the Australia Day Awards across multiple categories, including Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, Junior Sports and Senior Sports Awards, and Community/Cultural Events of the Year.
