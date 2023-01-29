Good day for blues

Yetman and Boomi returned to the winner's circle on Saturday.
In other games Macintyre downed Railways but not before they had a scare.
At the Golf Club Yetman batted first and made 130 despite four ducks.
In the end they ould have made a lot more if someone ould've gone on with it afterYScott Baker made 26 from 27, Jamie Rodilossi 18 from 18, Sam Hunt 18 and Chris Smith 11.
Allrouder Andy Dayas was the pik of the bowlers taking 3-22 with Nik Wadsworh not far behind with 2-27 off seven overs and Dante Van Heerden 2-8 off three overs.
In reply, while having their chances, Border struggled to take advantage.
Telling factors were the run out of the in-form Wadsworth for a duck and Scooty Baker's suessful lbw appeal against Andrew "Crow" Webster who was looking dangerous.
Ultimately Border fell tantalising close on 107.
While there were plenty of starts no-one wnet on witj it.
Jim Ambrose top scored with 27.
Guy Uebergang was the pick of the bowlers with 3-14 off eight overs.
Rodilossie took 2-22 and Sotty Baker 2-27.
At Boomi, the home side batted first making 162.
Richard Bardsley coming in at six ensured a solid scoremaking 54 from 46 balls.
Alex Corlis 20 from 23 coming in late was the icing on top while while the top three Harry Oates 17, Tim Houston 17 and Sam Brown 19 laid the foundation.
Singh was expensive but took 4-46.
In reply Will McInnes 28, Boddington 16 and McAuley 19 did their bit. Yelarbon were all out for 117.Harry Oates 3-21 and Sam Brown 2-23 produced a good double effort with the ball.
Macintyre downed Railways at Riddles.
They were on top for most of the day except for a one-hour period where they almost unravelled.
However ar,guably Goondiwindi's best batsman right now, Scott Jakson guided them to victory receiving top support from McKannah Gibson.
Railways won the toss and batted. Again there were plenty of starts. Micky Maher again proved what he could do with a few more games under his belt. To P14.
