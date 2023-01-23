Goondiwindi Argus
Home/News/Local News

New cycleway boasts better, safer biking in Goondiwindi

IJ
By Ian Jones
Updated January 24 2023 - 11:18am, first published January 23 2023 - 1:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

New cycleway boasts better, safer biking in Goondiwindi

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IJ

Ian Jones

Senior Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goondiwindi news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.