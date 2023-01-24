Time for a CBD lifestyle

Goondiwindi Argus' Property of the Week, Wednesday, January 25: 4/42 George Street, Goondiwindi:
Visit realestateview.com.au to learn more about 4/42 George Street.
This two bedroom unit is perfectly located in the heart of Goondiwindi's CBD. It's close to health services, parks and schools, just a short walk to the shops, cafes, hotels and more, plus it has the added bonus of a low-maintenance home and yard.
This is a unique opportunity to purchase a modern brick unit in a quiet complex of four, just literally two blocks from the Main Street.
4/42 George Street features a generous open plan living and dining area, along with a spacious kitchen equipped with electric appliances and breakfast bar seated from the dining area.
Both bedrooms have built-in-robes and access to the strategically placed bathroom which includes a shower, vanity and separate toilet.
The unit offers plenty of storage and has split system air conditioning for comfort in both warmer or cooler weather plus evaporative cooling throughout.
Outside the unit, a paved barbecue area is privately located at the rear, while there is also a single carport and covered entry area, along with room for second vehicle.
This property has been well maintained with flooring, paint and appliances all in good condition, while lawns and hedges are maintained by body corporate.The unit has a nice small front garden and a good sized lawn area of its own.
