What would Australia Day be without a yabby race or two?
Or a bogan or four?
At least that's what Mick O'Shea at O'Sheas Royal Hotel thinks anyway.
The crew are organing a celebration of all things Aussie tomorrow - Australia Day.
It all kicks off at 12midday.
As they told us, "Aussie, Aussie, Aussie..Oih, oih oih! If you are looking for something different to do for Australia Day, look no further.
"It's all happening at The Royal Hotel.
"There's a calcutta, Yabby Races, prizes for best-dressed bogans, meat ray raffles inluding a mega tray."
And what would Australia Day be without a sausage sizzle.
The kitchen's also open and of course there will be plenty of cold drinks.
It promises to be a fun-filled afternoon so don't miss it. And if you'd like to be picked up by the courtesy bus phone the pub on 46711877.
Residents can make a real day of it. The annual Rotary Australia Breakfast in the Town Park begins at 7am. The Goondiwindi Regional Council will then pay tribute to the town's citizens, sporting stars and events. The awards ceremony begins at 8.30am.
The guest speaker and Australia Day Ambassador is Tim Fairfax. Mr Fairfax is the Chairman of the Tim Fairfax Family Foundation, a company director, pastoralist and philanthropist. He is passionate about supporting rural, remote and regional communities, particularly students from low socioeconomic backgrounds.
