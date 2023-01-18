Goondiwindi Argus
Home/News/Local News

From hydrogen to new homes, a year of firsts for Goondiwindi

IJ
By Ian Jones
Updated January 24 2023 - 10:59am, first published January 18 2023 - 3:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goondiwindi Regional Council Mayor, Cr Lawrence Springborg AM.

The year of 2023 is going to be one of firsts for the Goondiwindi region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IJ

Ian Jones

Senior Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goondiwindi news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.