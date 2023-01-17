Goondiwindi Argus
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Goondiwindi Hawks will look to go back-to-back in the Darling Downs women's Aussie Rules competition this year

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
January 18 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A NEW coach will lead the Hawks when they chase consecutive premierships in the Darling Downs women's Aussie Rules competition this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goondiwindi news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.