A NEW coach will lead the Hawks when they chase consecutive premierships in the Darling Downs women's Aussie Rules competition this season.
Jones played over 200 games at the club and is no stranger to our readers as a long-time member of the editorial team at the Argus.
"He's really looking forward to it and he has a huge background in footy," men's coach David O'Toole said.
"He played well over 200 games for the club and he's always been around since he retired, I think he will do really well.
"The women are coming off a great season and I dare say they'll be enthusiastic to go again."
The men's team tasted success in previous years with the club known for punching above its weight.
They won the title in 2019, played in the decider the following year and have reached the preliminary finals the last two years.
"We've been right up there for the last five years or so," O'Toole said.
"We're a much smaller community than some of the teams we play against and it's fair to say we have punched well above our weight and consistently so for up to 10 years.
"You can't come up with excuses though, it's up to us to get on with it and try and take it to teams like Toowoomba and so on."
Training has resumed this week with O'Toole hoping to attract new players to the club.
He said all skill levels were welcome while the Hawks are also hopeful of having a junior side in under-12s this season.
"Everyone is usually itching to get back into it around this time of year," O'Toole said.
"There is always an element of change each season with the way the town is and people coming and going for work opportunities.
"Under-12s would be a welcome addition to the club this season and something we're really keen on.
"We'll be going into to schools in a few weeks to promote that,"
Seniors train from 6pm on Tuesday nights.
