The Magic Millions Raceday was a shamozzle. The track broke up after only 13m of rain and one race. God knows how they ran the second race. Good on the jockeys for pulling the pin on the meeting, safety first always.
You would have to take the odds for the meeting being abandoned, after the hijinks during the week with horses bolting into both a canal and up the Gold Coast Highway. Cursed or slack?
I'm very sceptical about the track tomorrow, it is in such a bad state of repair, no wonder they are starting on a $30m rebuild straight after the last race. I'd be very wary about having a bet on the unreliable track- punters beware.
The record topping sales and razamataz are over, pardon me if i think that the MM Week as it is isn't a massive over indulgence. $11m in prize-money for one meeting, a sales average close to $300,000, the world's racing big shots mixing with the local hoi polloi, plus every would be that could be trying to get their picture in the paper or their mug on TV.
None of that January MM money will touch our rural racetracks. What irks the Old Coat Tugger is that even more millions are going to be lavished on the MM over the next five years. A big breeder's absolute picnic.
Country racing in Queensland is certainly the poor cousin, we are supposed to be excited that minimum total race prizemoney rises to $10k per race from 1Jan.
We need to get prizemoney to the stage where a win in the bush is worth $8k - $16k a race all up, like NSW. Time to get back to the grassroots.
As at 1 January this year four of Queensland's top jockeys by winners are country or regional riders, namely Ryan Wiggins (no 2 on the list), Nathan Day, Ashley Buttler and Jake Molloy. Its no surprise that James Orman tops the list with 93 winners. The only female in the group is the leading female Toowoomba based apprentice Angela Jones. The highest strike rate is Ashley Butler on a whopping 30.7%.
The thoroughbred syndicators have become fundamental to today's racing game. The days of farmers and graziers and Queen St professionals racing horses in their own right has gone. Even 25% shares are few and far between. Twenty names in the race book or even 40 plus owners is now the go.
The Old Coat Tugger has been quietly watching the growth of Brisbane outfit Adrenaline Thoroughbreds over the past few years. Jointly owned and run by Michael Vincent and Paul Bita, they have 43 horses on the books. They never spend more than a hundred thousand on yearlings or interstate tried horses, so they are there for the smaller owners and battlers.
They break- in, spell and pre- train their horses at Bahram at Westbrook on the Downs. Their horses are trained by Rob Heathcote at headquarters and Paul Jenkins on the Sunshine Coast. It is said in their prospectus, and they are telling existing owners that in 2022 their stock won $1.2m in prizemoney, had a 17% winning strike rate and 40% place rate. Better still, their runners averaged $8500 in prizemoney at every state. Those numbers explain why racehorse syndication is here to stay.
There's certainly a dollar to be made in racing in Australia. The figures for overall earnings for the 21-22 racing season show Chris Waller making $4.9m, followed by Maher and Eustace on $2.8m, with James Cummings third at $1,966,764, earning a mere $5 more than the top of the jocks James McDonald on $1,996,759. Those figures don't include slings or in Cummings bonuses. One thing is for sure, it's a lot more than the poor blokes who shovel you know what in the stables seven days a week.
Ray Thomas, the Daily Telegraph racing editor and leading racing expert here in Australia, recently rated our top 10 horses; Anamoe, Nature Strip, Thunderstruck, Zaaki, (The old coat tugger personally thinks this is the number 1, weight for age in his book), Gold Trip, Private Eye, Alligator Blood, (a great come back story) Giga Kick, Insecret (the Godolphine filly, and another of my favourte) Hitotsu-Incentivise Strike me pink, they breed them tough in Northern Ireland.
Chris Meehan who was both the trainer and jockey of Rocked who won the first at Ipswich on Saturday is either extremely unucky or a man of steel.
After a bit of digging i learned of his previous life as a jumps jockey in his own country, and an extraordinary story about a serious fall that lead to a broken nose, eye socket and jaw, but it got worse when the ambulance driven by relatives accidentally drove over his lower leg and ankle.
Great to see the Warwick Jockey Club going from strength to strength. Fresh on the heels of their traditional Big Boxing Day event, last Saturdays 8 race program attracted over 90 starters, a tremendous outcome. It just proves country racing is still popular.
Here is a turn up for the books, a filly by Caulfield Guineas hero Starspangledbanner and Coolmore shuttler to Ireland sires an American Oaks winner Rhea Moon whose mother Callisto Queen is sired by non-other than multiple champion Australian sire Fastnet Rock. (Himself a shuttler to Ireland until recent years.)
It gets better, Rhea Moon started her racing in Ireland where she was motherless until she sold to the United States where she won three on the trot the latest the Group 1 American Oaks. (run on Boxing day)
Melbourne Cup winning Jockey Blake Shinn has hit a purple patch of form recently with a double at Flemington on Saturday after being back from Hong Kong from September.
And on a final note, for you racing enthusiasts and Gunsynd lovers I have almost finished the revised edition of the Gunsynd Story. This book should be ready by Easter and indeed ready for the 50th Gunsynd Anniversary. Books can be purchased at the Goondiwindi Information Centre with all proceeds going to the centre.
*Paddy was on his way to visit his doctor; he had a sprained wrist. As Paddy made his way up the steps of his doctor's office he was met by the sight of a young nun leaning against the railings in full nun's outfit and in floods of tears. She was literally bawling her eyes out and shaking uncontrollably.
"Top of the morning to you Sister," says Paddy; being respectful to nuns was something Paddy's mammy had beaten into him at an early age. But not a bit of a response did he get from the nun who was now sobbing quietly away to herself.
Paddy went next in to see the doctor. "Doc," says Paddy, "what's the story with the poor nun outside? "Ah Shur, I had to tell her she is pregnant," says the doctor. "And is she?" Asks Paddy.
"Ah no paddy ," replies the doc....." but it sure cured her hiccups."
