There's certainly a dollar to be made in racing in Australia. The figures for overall earnings for the 21-22 racing season show Chris Waller making $4.9m, followed by Maher and Eustace on $2.8m, with James Cummings third at $1,966,764, earning a mere $5 more than the top of the jocks James McDonald on $1,996,759. Those figures don't include slings or in Cummings bonuses. One thing is for sure, it's a lot more than the poor blokes who shovel you know what in the stables seven days a week.