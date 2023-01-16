Goondiwindi Argus
Comment

Racing Around The Ridges:

By Phil Percival
Updated January 17 2023 - 12:22pm, first published January 16 2023 - 5:06pm
A revised edition of the Gunsynd Story should be ready by Easter and ready for the 50th Gunsynd anniversary.

The Magic Millions Raceday was a shamozzle. The track broke up after only 13m of rain and one race. God knows how they ran the second race. Good on the jockeys for pulling the pin on the meeting, safety first always.

