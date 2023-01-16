2023 marks 20 years since Brian Lahey joined the Kindon branch of the Isolated Children's Parents Association.
He was one of four members to receive certificates of appreciation from the local branch at the end of last year, along with Nikki Macqueen, Andrew Waugh and Daryl Martin.
The certificates were presented at the group's AGM in December. Unfortunately Daryl was unable to attend due to COVID so he received his certificate at home the following day.
Since joining in 2003, Brian has served as vice president from 2005 to 2009 then president for 2014 and 2015.
He has represented the branch at several conferences, including the state conference in Blackall last year, and continues to be a wonderful ambassador for the branch.
Nikki has been a member of the branch since 2011 and hit the ground running. She took on the role of branch secretary in 2014 and 2015. In 2017 she stepped up to vice president, which she held until 2022 when she again took on the secretary role.
Nikki also served on federal council from 2014 to 2021 and is still the current webmaster.
She has represented the branch at conferences and is probably the group's most passionate member for the ICPA cause.
Nikki has also been instrumental in building the group's member base in the Millmerran area and aided with the task last year of reaching 50 members for 50 years.
She is the driving force for their annual fundraiser, catering for the Talbalba bull sale, and plays a major role in the organisation of its major fundraiser, the trivia night.
Andrew has been a member since 2012 and he took on the role of branch president in 2016 which he held until last month when he stepped down at the AGM.
He has represented the branch at both state and federal conferences and never gives up on the repetitive cause of trying to improve communications at the Kindon School. In addition to fulfilling his role as president he demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to the ICPA and our community.
He has also played a massive role in fundraisers, assisting with the bull sale and trivia night each year, and has spent many hours behind the scenes making sure that these events are a success.
Daryl joined the branch in 2010 and took on the role of treasurer in 2015 which he held for eight years, only retiring at the recent AGM.
Over the years he has represented the branch at three federal conferences and a state conference and always gets approached to join council.
His last representation saw the conference applaud when he made the statement to Telstra chief sustainability officer and executive, Justine Rowe, that: "You're putting all your funds towards developing 5G, and this new technology, we would even just love the ability to make a phone call."
The issue of communication has been an ongoing fight for the local branch and Daryl has been instrumental in fighting for improvement.
This year the branch set the task of reaching 50 members for 50 years and Daryl contacted many past executive and members, many of which renewed, and they reached the goal ending up with more than 50 members.
Daryl has given many hours to helping to organise the bull sale and trivia night fundraisers each year, including creating all of the trivia rounds, taking on the role of quizmaster and collecting the participants for the Yabbie race.
Nikki, Andrew, and Daryl were all instrumental in the creation of the inaugural year of the Cathy McClymont Bursary from the local branch.
In honour of Cathy McClymont, who was secretary of the inaugural committee and a driving force within the branch for 11 years, the Kindon Branch set up a bursary of $500 to help an aspiring rural student with their study.
It is currently open for applications from current students, undertaking a degree, diploma or working towards a certificate IV through an apprenticeship, whose parents are branch members.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.