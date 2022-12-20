Goondiwindi Regional Council has temporarily removed Council-related costs on new multi-dwelling construction in an effort to relieve pressure on the rental market.
Council is at the forefront of innovation by introducing a rebate for all Council fees and charges associated with constructing new multi-dwelling buildings (applies to all Council planning, building, water and sewerage fees).
The new multi-dwelling buildings include duplexes, granny flats, units and townhouses, and must be built within areas within existing Council water and sewerage infrastructure in the Goondiwindi Region. To be eligible, the building application must be received and approved between 3 January - 31 December 2023, with construction completed and certified before 31 December 2025.
The rebate will not apply to stand-alone houses, temporary multi-dwellings or short-term accommodation. "Ultimately, the private sector is best placed to determine supply and demand requirements - but Council is assisting by removing a cost barrier to proceeding with the construction," the Mayor said. "Rental shortages and housing affordability are a national issue, and the GRC is the first in the state to take this extremely proactive approach of refunding all Council fees for multi-dwelling buildings," Cr Springborg said.
The Real Estate Institute of Queensland (REIQ) has repeatedly listed the Goondiwindi Region as one of three LGAs with the tightest real estate markets in Queensland, at 0.1% vacancy. A healthy housing rental vacancy rate should be 3% as this allows for population growth, enabling local employers to attract and retain both skilled and unskilled workers to a region.
"Today's announcement is a win for mum and dad investors looking at a granny flat, or duplex development, as well as attracting larger investments into unit complexes," Cr Springborg said. "There is land availability in our region, and good capital and rental returns to be made from investment in the region. It's our intent that this incentive will encourage out-of-town investors to consider us for their next project, but also give local investors a jump start to solve our local housing shortage. We're all aware of the construction challenges of recent years, however, we've had confirmation there are local builders able to start in 2023, and even more with the ability to meet the 2025 construction deadline."
Council has offered several incentives to relieve housing pressures, including discounted fees, development and building application fees, and is presently offering no-cost planning application fees for industrial lot reconfiguration (sub-divisions).
