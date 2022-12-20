"Today's announcement is a win for mum and dad investors looking at a granny flat, or duplex development, as well as attracting larger investments into unit complexes," Cr Springborg said. "There is land availability in our region, and good capital and rental returns to be made from investment in the region. It's our intent that this incentive will encourage out-of-town investors to consider us for their next project, but also give local investors a jump start to solve our local housing shortage. We're all aware of the construction challenges of recent years, however, we've had confirmation there are local builders able to start in 2023, and even more with the ability to meet the 2025 construction deadline."