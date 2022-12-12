The year has ended on a high note for the Goondiwindi Chamber of Commerce after a huge crowd turned out for Late Night Shopping last Thursday.
It was all part of a big year.Led by President, Peter Travers and the committee, the Chamber has continued to focus on supporting the business communities of Goondiwindi and Inglewood, and leading economic growth and development in the region.
We welcomed new committee members at our AGM in August and said "goodbye and thank you" to others, in particular long-standing Treasurer Jessica Cairns. Our membership numbers have continued to grow due to a combination of an affordable, flat-rate membership fee of $150 and extending memberships to Inglewood.
One of the biggest challenges facing our region today is employment with many local businesses struggling to attract and retain staff. To bring more workers we need to explore human resource management, migration options, housing, schools and services. With the focus on employment, the Chamber presented the Goondiwindi Region Careers, Skills and Opportunities EXPO in October. We also initiated "G'Day from Gundy", taking a group of businesses to the USQ Toowoomba campus to make connections with Engineering and Surveying students and staff.
Recently, with Engage & Create Consulting and the Mulberry Project, we hosted a group of skilled migrants, introducing them to local employers and the professional and lifestyle opportunities in our region. We have also presented several popular Business Breakfasts with a range of guest speakers and panellists including Damian Bell, Executive General Manager, Wagner Corporation and most recently, Chantal Corish, the Rural Psychologist.
Blask Engineering from Inglewood, invited us to "Meet My Business" in April and Swoop Aero, played host at the Goondiwindi airfield. We also held an evening focussing on tourism atthe Vic Hotel. We also co-host with Engage & Create "Co-working and Coffee" mornings each month to facilitate the meeting of small business owners and entrepreneurs.
In July,members were guests of Inland Rail ARTC, taking a bus tour of the Inland Rail project from North Star to Moree through to Narrabri. We continue to hold meetings with Inland Rail and the major contractors and have initiated several discussions about the project and in particular, the opportunities for local businesses.
We introduced a series of hour-long workshops in September including HR, training, management, business strategy, etc. We began our series with the Business Basics workshop - Understanding the Financials in September, presented by Insight Accounting and Finance, and will round off the year with a Cyber Security workshop, presented by Dorchester IT.
The Grow Gundy Gift Card Program continues to be popular and has provided some excellent sales opportunities for businesses. We also extended the reach of the program to include Inglewood.
In 2022 we introduced our Sponsorship Opportunities program for businesses and organisations to support the future growth of our Chamber. The Chamber receives funding from the Goondiwindi Regional Council in addition to membership fees but other income sources were needed to ensure the longevity and growth of the organisation. Six local businesses - Blask Engineering, Insight, Gateway to Training, Fox and Thomas, Air Bush Charter, Goondiwindi Communications - have generously committed to Silver and Gold Sponsorships and we thank them for their support of the Chamber.
Coming up: a Housing Solutions Forum in January, Business Bootcamp in February, the Goondiwindi Careers, Skills & Opportunities EXPO in June and the "Ignite Your Future" Year 9 Tour of local businesses and organisations.
In 2023 we will continue to be the voice for local business - big and small - and advocate on behalf of our members. We will provide our members with the latest industry news and advice, as well as opportunities to network. We will also provide tools and solutions that can make a real difference to work lives and the bottom line. Why not join up and take the journey with us.
