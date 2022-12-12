It was great to go 'behind the scenes' of the new film Fear Below, on location at the Goondiwindi Town Park this fortnight. It gave a small glimpse into the sheer scale of what's involved in film production, with some 70 cast and crew having made themselves at home in our community over the past month. Thank you to everyone who has helped to make the team so welcome - I had some really positive feedback from the cast and crew about how friendly and welcoming the community has been, and they are certainly eager to keep in touch to see if they can come back out when the film is released.