Top rep fightback

It looked as if it may have been more than enough after Goondiwindi had Dalby in all sorts at 3-18. Wadsworth was making claims early for Man of the Match honours after taking two early wickets. A run out added to Dalby's woes. Then the fightback led by opener King began. He and Skene took the score to 69 and were doing it without too much trouble, but proving cricket is a game of centremetres King belted a Josh Mettam full toss to Captain Scott Jackson at midwicket. A little higher and it was a noball but the square-leg umpire was unmoved and a disbelieving King marched off for a well made 39. But then batting partner Skene took over. He and Sullivan (4) took the score to 87 before John Goodfellow caught the edge of Sullivan's bat. With the score on 5-87 enter Yelarbon quick Jack McAuley. His extra pace rattled Dalby. He bowled Shilf for a duck. And then came the big wicket. Karl Jackson tempted Skene who took on Will MInnes at deep wide mid-on. He never looked liked dropping the high-pressure catch and Goondiwindi were cockahoop. Sheehan hit the ball onto his stumps. Slipper and arguably the best keeper to have played cricket in Goondiwindi over the past 40 years, Ian Webster, snapped up a sharp chance at slip. (Apparently he could bat a bit as well) And then Wadsworth came back on to end it all sending Seebaran's stumps flying. Dalby all out 108.