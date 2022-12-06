Put up your Christmas lights, get out the Rotary's Bozo Bus and get ready to snap up a bargain.
It's Christmas time.
And that means the Goondiwindi Chamber of Commerce is about to host ots annual Late Night Shopping in Marshall Street.
It's on tomorrow.
There's more food, more entertainment and more Christmas cheer. With more than 40 retail stores and cafes extending their opening hours, street stalls and music in the town centre there will be plenty to see and do.
"The excitement is building amongst the community in the lead up to this wonderful Christmas event," says Chamber president, Peter Travers. "Marshall Street will remain open to traffic again this year but we welcome back stall holders, adding to the fun of the night.
"Our Late Night Shopping event has become a tradition in our community and we hope that people choose to shop local and keep Christmas spending in our town."
Many retailers - from one end of Marshall Street to the other - are offering instore promotions including discounts, lucky dips, colouring competitions, raffles and door prizes.
Local students and others will be busking along Marshall Street, singing all your Christmas favourites.
Don't forget, if you need to take the guess work out of buying the perfect gift give a Grow Gundy Gift Card to buy local and support our Goondiwindi businesses.
And if you want to meet the jolly, big man himself - Santa - you will find him at Wayne Pratt Photography for a chat and a photo.
December 10. Venue: Talwood Community Centre. Time: 6pm with Santa arriving approx. 7.30pm. BYO: Drinks and a plate of nibbles to share.
December 10.
The Race that stops the Region! December is when Texas comes alive with racing and fashion. Gates Open @ 10.30am. Local racing from 1pm. 5 Local Races. Book-makers on site. Metro races on the big screen from 11am. Fashions on the Field. Under 18s need to leave by 7pm.
