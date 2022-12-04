He captured Turner and the Maintyre innings imploded. Quick Nick Wadsworth did his bit picking up Jack Worgan for five. What followed was extraordinary. Four ducks later and it appeared as if Border was going to pull off a miracle win. Wadsworth took three of them leaving Macintyre nine down with work to do. However Wilkie 11 not out steered them home while Palmer survived on two. The only twist in the tale? A late vociferous appeal from Shaun Brennan for lbw which was turned down. Nick Wadsworth was the pick of the bowlers taking 4-15 while Brennan took 2-8.