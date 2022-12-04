Every winning streak comes to an end and on Saturday Yagaburne showed Yetman's dominance of the women's cricket competition, might, be over.
But it took one of the rising stars of Queensland cricket to do it. Bowler Meg Mettam was back home and starred, with the bat, to lead her team to victory over the previously undefeated club and the reigning premiers. She smashed 69 off a mere 27 balls. It included 11 fours and one six. We didn't have to think to hard about who was the Player of the Round.
In other matches. What a cliff hanger and it all hung on one ball and one lbw decision. That was the match between Macintyre and Border. The only other senior men's game between Railways and Yelarbon ended in a rush while Yetman forfeited to Yagaburne.
At the Golf Club Border batted first and were in all sorts after openers Rohde and Webster departed for ducks. And it only got worse. Dayas went for three, Wadsworth for five, Van Heersen two. And then came the fightback from veteran, Shaun Brennan and the talented John Goodfellow. The pair dug in for 28 and 20 before Scott Jackson and Palmer sent them bak to the shed. Border were all out for 84. It was almost enough. Hayden Everingham 2-6, Tully 3-29, Palmer 2-10 and Jackson 2-3 did the damage.
There was a bit of deja vu about the Maintyre innings. McKanah Gibson made seven, Hanna, four, Scott Jackson was bak under the shed for a duck and the pressure was on. Enter Nathan Turner who belted 43 off 33 to get them well and truly back on track. But left-armer Shaun Brennan put them into a spin.
He captured Turner and the Maintyre innings imploded. Quick Nick Wadsworth did his bit picking up Jack Worgan for five. What followed was extraordinary. Four ducks later and it appeared as if Border was going to pull off a miracle win. Wadsworth took three of them leaving Macintyre nine down with work to do. However Wilkie 11 not out steered them home while Palmer survived on two. The only twist in the tale? A late vociferous appeal from Shaun Brennan for lbw which was turned down. Nick Wadsworth was the pick of the bowlers taking 4-15 while Brennan took 2-8.
At Yelarbon Railways batted first and put on 116. It was anchored by youngster Toby Gall who opened up and made 19. In reply the home side could only manage 35. There were four ducks. The destroyers were Russell Carter who put in a great performance snaring 6-17. Old stager Dan Gall did his bit taking 4-17.
At Yagaburne the Yetman women's team batted first and made 95. Their middle order fired. Gallucci 17, McInnerney 17 while Uebergang smashed 37 from 24 balls.
However it all paled after Mettam's knock.
