One of the best-bred horses in Australia, Invincible Caviar is on a roll recording her third win at the Saturday meeting at Packenam.
Invincible Caviar is of course daughter of the famous mare, champion Black Caviar.
She was beautifully ridden by jockey Luke Nolen who we all know piloted her mum in just about all her victories including the famous race in England when she led all the way and hung on to score narrowly, despite being incapacitated.
The English press were a bit unkind saying she just fell in win, what they didn't know was that previously she had been stung by a group of bees and the connections contemplated scratching her.
Well let's hope these same connections get the chance to "just fall in" to a few of the big wins with the new filly.
Over the years the champion mares' foals generally bring huge money through the sale however not a lot of the great mares are a success at stud. Makybe Diva and Sunline just two not showing any offspring with the ability that one would have liked to have seen but Black Caviar connections decided to keep the foals. Trainer Peter Moody was happy with the foal's return to the winner's stall as she did disappoint last start at the Valley. Nolen is believed to have said that she is still a work in progress and open to further improvement. She will be worth watching. It would be a great story if " Invincible Caviar" could share even a small amount of the spotlight that her mum did. Wouldnt it be great to see the Moody/Caviar connection rise again to the cult status here in Australia?
Good news! There has been an injection of funds into the racing industry by Racing Queensland for the 23/24 Season taking the total prize money for thoroughbred racing to over $172m with the average prize money for a TAB race in Brisbane sitting at $46.7K, there'll be 16 races worth over a $1M and a $3M Stradbroke. The dogs total prize money is up to $40M with the average TAB race $5.5K and the trotters not missing out either. Apparently the increases have become possible due to the upcoming betting tax changes.
