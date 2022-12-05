Over the years the champion mares' foals generally bring huge money through the sale however not a lot of the great mares are a success at stud. Makybe Diva and Sunline just two not showing any offspring with the ability that one would have liked to have seen but Black Caviar connections decided to keep the foals. Trainer Peter Moody was happy with the foal's return to the winner's stall as she did disappoint last start at the Valley. Nolen is believed to have said that she is still a work in progress and open to further improvement. She will be worth watching. It would be a great story if " Invincible Caviar" could share even a small amount of the spotlight that her mum did. Wouldnt it be great to see the Moody/Caviar connection rise again to the cult status here in Australia?