Here's the human face of Goondiwindi's youth crime problems.
The irony is that we are not going to show you that face but we will try to put into words the impact it causes.
There'll be no pictures of burnt out cars.
Just a desription of a Goondiwindi couple who deserve to be enjoying and celebrating their golden era of a life well lived.
One where respect and care for others has been one of their foundations.
And sadly, some might say tragically, that's not what they are now getting in return.
We are not naming them.
Well into their 80s they live in a home they have called home for generations.
Laughter and occassional tears have filled it, their own, their grandchildren, their friends.
It's been their sanctuary, a modest dwelling always shown at it's best. Much like it's owners.
But on Monday those owners were searching for more locks to put on their doors.
After yet, another weekend spent with what their daughter describes as "the little night walkers at the door".
Their home has been broken into twice, ransacked once and they've had their car stolen.
It's taking its toll.
As their daughter explains.
"Poor dad is in constant flight mode these days," his daughter said.
"The little night walkers tried to get into his house again on Friday night and when they couldn't get in they defecated on his top step.
"He is out now trying to find another lock in the shed as they continued to shake the front gauze doors trying to open them.
"I believe another older woman also suffered at the hands of them having windows broken.
"The impact that this has on the elderly is phenomenal.
"I can pin-point exactly the moment I saw a sharp decline in dad's mental health, when he was broken into (twice) and having his car stolen and then the house ransacked.
"It is a terrible state of affairs when the elderly of the town, who have lived here their whole lives and been loyal to the community are now held to ransom.
"The impact on their mental health should not be understated.
"I am not exactly certain what is happening in relation to trying to get this under control, but what ever it is, clearly it's not working. I do know that this is not just a Gundy issue, but sadly it doesn't make it any better knowing this.
"Its just a very worrying thing for me when I live away and have parents in such a state of worry.
However there has been progress according to Goondiwindi Regional Mayor, Cr Lawrence Springborg AM
He addressed the issue of youth crime last week.
"Regarding youth justice in our cross-border region, it is unfortunately quite clear that, while locking up these offenders is not effectively rehabilitating them or changing their behaviours, it is the only thing granting any temporary relief to our community.
"We have strongly been pushing for more effective programs to try to get this small number of local youth offenders on a pathway towards becoming more responsibly engaged members of the community.
"The NSW Government has now undertaken to place a full-time project officer in Boggabilla, whose role will be to work with the local community to address underlying causes of youth crime.
"This role will also ensure accountability from local agencies to make sure that the support and resources invested in that community are reaching the intended families and delivering the desired outcomes.
"Meanwhile, Queensland authorities have also committed to enhancing the levels of resourcing in Goondiwindi, with the view towards implementing more targeted levels of intervention (including families and schools) to address causes of re-offending.
"They have also committed to providing a greater level of supervision for repeat offenders once they are released after detention.
Assistant Commissioner Cheryl Scanlon, the head of the Youth Justice Taskforce, was also in Goondiwindi recently along with a range of other senior Queensland Government officials to get feedback on our community's needs regarding youth justice, and to report on their progress to date.
"I was able to meet with AC Scanlon and her team to relay some of the challenges pertaining to youth crime in our community, and I am pleased to say that AC Scanlon has assured me they are working hard to develop localised solutions, particularly given our unique circumstances as a cross-border community."
Last week Goondiwindi Police arrested a 16 year-old on numerous property charges.
It is not related to the above incident which is being investigated.
It is just an example of the hundreds of charges laid this year by Goondiwindi Police for break and enters and car theft.
