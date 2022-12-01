What do you need before you can do an online MBA?

If you're looking to study an online MBA there are some things you will need to consider before you apply, Picture by Microsoft 365 on Unsplash

For many business professionals and business owners, the Master of Business Administration (MBA) is a popular path to develop skills in the business world.



Plenty of well-known entrepreneurs such as Elon Musk and Larry Page (Google CEO) have successfully completed their MBA qualifications. This goes to show that the MBA is still one of the most sought-after professional degrees in the business world today.

While getting an MBA isn't necessary for success in business, it will certainly give you the upper hand against your competition. The course helps you develop skills in leadership, strategy, business, economics and finance. If you're looking to study an online MBA there are some things you will need to consider before you apply, we'll go through them in this article.

The basic requirements for an MBA in Australia

While we will go through some academic qualifications later in the article, there are some basic requirements that you will need to fulfil to gain acceptance by the institution. These usually include having a high school diploma or equivalent. If you're studying online you should also ensure you're proficient in basic computer skills and have access to a computer with an internet connection.

You should also consider if the degree is right for you, while the online MBA offers more flexibility for students it means you'll have to be more disciplined and organised.



This is because you need to be able to commit 10-15 hours per week to your coursework and work independently. You should ensure that you have enough free time in your current commitments, or if not, reduce them for the duration of your MBA program.

How many years of work experience are required?

Many institutions also require that you have at least two years of work experience before enrolling in an MBA program. The work experience requirement is in place to ensure that you have some relevant business experience before studying for an MBA. Because the MBA is very hands-on and practical, they want to ensure that you have experience with real-world business challenges.

If you haven't got a business or related degree then work experience is a requirement to be admitted into the MBA course. If you have work experience in management roles and leadership in a business environment for over three years then you should qualify. Make sure you contact the institution to get a better idea regarding your situation.

What is the minimum academic qualification?

To get into the MBA you will usually need a business degree, if you don't have one then a degree in a related field such as economics or marketing may also be accepted. Those without either will need to have work experience in management or leadership roles. Alternatively, there are also other pathways of study that you may look into with your institution.

If your degree was in business then you'll have to ensure that the minimum GPA score is reached to be considered for the program. The GPA is a worldwide calculation that measures the results throughout your course. While most institutions require a GPA of 1.0 out of 4.0 make sure you check to see their individual requirements.

The benefits of completing an MBA degree

Completing an online MBA can have a number of benefits for your career, these benefits include increased job opportunities, higher salaries and improved networking opportunities.



Not only will you be more desirable in the workplace but these skills will help you in many other aspects during your professional life. It's important to take into consideration these benefits and how they can impact your career development.