What a pleasure to be writing this: Dulcie Rose, happy 100th birthday!
We had the honour of writing about two wonderful Goondiwindi women this week.
One of them was Esme Cairns and the other is the woman on our front page this week, Goondiwindi's own centenarian Dulcie Rose.
Talk about two unassuming women of rare substance.
Dulcie celebrated her milestone birthday on Tuesday, November 23.
She then had a bigger shindig with friends and family at the Bowls Club on Saturday.
"I'm a bit giddy today (with so many well-wishers that wsn't surprising)," she said.
And why wouldn't she be?
Despite a few flutters, she met everyone with a dazzling smile and warmth which she has become known for.
They were also met with some surprise.
"I'm no-one special you know?
"I haven't done a great deal," she said.
Her family and all those that know her would disagree.
We asked her if she'd like a letter from King Charles which sequed into a discussion on Queen Elizabeth.
"I watched her grow up, watched her entire life. We grew up together."
However Dulcie sees little of her own life in that of the late Queen's.
Except for one similarity.
(We believe there's more than that)
"She loved her family and she was such a caring person.
"Family's the greatest gift you know.
"There's nothing special about me but I have a special family."
Which is her secret to a long life.
"They are what keep you going, you can depend on them.
"I am very lucky and I love them all."
Many of them came from near and far on Saturday.
And that letter from the King? We spoke to Dulcie 12 months ago about turning 100.
She said then if it happened, it happened.
Nor was she bothered about getting a "letter".
But if anyone deserves recognition on a life lived with good humour and grace, then Dulcie Rose deserves it as much as anyone.
And for the record Dulcie, you're one of the most special people we've met.
And we're not the only ones who feel that way.
Here's to you're 101st in 2023!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.