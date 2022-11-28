A "mega" wind farm north of Inglewood is about to get even bigger.
Making it one of the largest projects of its kind in the world.
The annoucement was made on Monday.
The expansion will inrease the number of turbines from 180 to 360 turbines enabling it to power more than 1.4million Queensland homes.
Two months ago, Goondiwindi Regional Mayor, Cr Lawrence Springborg AM, visited the site and was struck by the "magnitude" of the Macintyre Wind Farms.
"The mega scale of this project and the construction equipment already on site is astonishing, and to think it is right in our back yard. It is currently the largest project of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere and can supply up to 700,000 homes with power.
"The $2b project is expected to create 400 jobs during construction, a further 220 transmission connection jobs and 15 permanent jobs onsite.
That was then.
ACCIONA Energia has now doubled its investment taking the total cost to $4billion.
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the commitment has turned the state into "a renewable energy superpower".
Deputy Premier Steven Miles said the 180-turbine Herries Range project would support up to 600 additional jobs during construction
"The first two wind farms within the MacIntyre Wind Precinct - ACCIONA Energia's 162-turbine MacIntyre Wind Farm and publicly owned CleanCo's proposed 18-turbine Karara Wind Farm - were already expected to support 400 construction jobs," he said.
"And that's always been in addition to the 220 workers needed to build Powerlink's transmission infrastructure that, as part of our new SuperGrid, will deliver the clean energy from MacIntyre Wind Precinct where and when it's needed."
Energy Minister Mick de Brenni said the expanded MacIntyre Wind Precinct would mean thousands of Queenslanders engaged in another significant step for the nation as it strives to shield households and business from exposure to volatile and expensive global fossil fuel markets.
"This precinct will support ongoing local jobs and local supply chain opportunities with hundreds of millions of dollars in procurement from businesses based in and around towns like Warwick, Inglewood and Toowoomba," he said.
That opportunity will extend to works and businesses in Goondiwindi according to GRC Mayor, Cr Lawrence Springborg.
"Importantly, it also means another big step towards energy independence, edging closer and closer to a point where our exposure to global fossil fuel markets and their inflationary impact on energy prices will be over," said Energy Minister Mick de Brenni.
ACCIONA Energia managing director Brett Wickham said the company looked forward to sharing more details with the community and potential suppliers as the project progresses.
Wind turbines use the energy of the wind to spin an electric generator, which produces electricity. Wind turbines are commonly located on hilltops or near the ocean. In some countries, wind turbines have also been built in the ocean, either floating on the surface or using giant pylons extending to the sea floor.
Wind turbines come in various shapes, although the windmill is the most common. Some international companies are also exploring 'airborne wind', which works like a giant kite.
Individual trubines are expected to last between 20 to 25 years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.