After 20 years of being the heart and soul of Goondiwindi's GTT (Gateway to Training) Esme Cairns has resigned from her role.
For those years she has not always been the face of the group which has aided thousands of people find work, improve their skills, work and life, mentored teenagers, and which has been an integral part of the social fabric of the region.
Not because she didn't deserve to be but because Esme has been a leader lacking in hubris, who has always been comfortable standing in the background and leaving the spotlight to others.
But while she step downs as the GTT's Executive Officer her replacement is well qualified to fill her shoes. It is her daughter Jess.
Last week friends, family, co-workers and those who have been associated with Esme and her work with GTT came together to farewell her at a dinner in her honour.
The tributes flowed.
Including this one from a co-worker and friend who wishes to remain anonymous.
She speaks for all who know Esme and who appreciate this quiet hero of Goondiwindi who has dedicated herself to a role which has benefitted so many people and has made Goondiwindi a far better place to live.
We understand "hero' gets bandied around far too easily but we have no qualms here.
Put simply Esme Cairns has changed lives for the better. If only all of us could say the same.
"It was a privilege to work with and for Esme Cairns at Gateway To Training for four years. During that time I came to respect a lady whom I regard as one of the finest, most talented and most unassuming people I have met.
"This quote from Marian Wright Edelman. "Education is for improving the lives of others and for leaving your community and world better than you found it' epitomises the amazing work done by Esme with the GTT.
"She has touched and enriched the lives of an enormous number of people through education.
"Her all-inclusive policy of treating everyone who came to GTT with respect and giving them a sense of their own ability to achieve their goals through the training supplied by GTT was always evident.
"Esme has touched and enriched the lives of many, particularly those who are vulnerable or less able to help themselves, with her ongoing initiative, leadership, generosity, and dedication.
"GTT, being a not-for- profit organisation, has required Esme to seek funding continually and relentlessly from state and federal governments to meet the cost of providing the wonderful work of GTT for the local community.
"Under Esme's leadership, Gateway To Training is showcased in the most professional way providing a venue for conferences, art shows, specialised exam invigilation, hosting visiting politicians, and many other purposes.
"With Esme's leadership GTT's ability to deliver training and the re-training of young people and the not-so-young to enter the workforce has been truly inspirational. To see the absolute delight on young faces when they return to tell of their success in employment is a reason fro pride by all involved with GTT.
"And they all know the cornerstone of that work and achievement all comes down to Esme.
"She has encouraged and exemplified the virtue of good citizenship by being involved in many committees that add emmensely to community spirit. Her initiative identified a need within several areas and, with others, was instrumental in organising the annual "Think the Drink Day" for Year 12 students each year.
"This is an entire day organised by GTT with the support of teachers, local hoteliers, Queensland Ambulance Service, doctors, and other committed community members where experienced and knowledgeable speakers give their time to educate young people on the threshold of adulthood about alcohol and drugs.
"It is presented to the Goondiwindi State High School and the Boggabilla Central School students. Tellingly, Goondiwindi was the first town in Australia to present this event and it is now in more than 200 towns.
"Esme's unassuming, generous, and exemplary commitment in keeping this centre a show-piece for Goondiwindi should be publicly acknowledged. She does indeed make a difference going over and above to ensure that the GTT Centre always delivers both excellent training for clients and the trainers who deliver the programs.
" 'The secret in education lies in respecting the student'. This is part of a quote by Ralph Waldo Emerson and he could have been speaking about Goondiwindi's Esme Cairns.
"Thank you Esme for your generosity, great wisdom and oh-so-unassuming nature where you always gave credit to others. A wonderful mentor to so many and I count my few years with you as a special time."
