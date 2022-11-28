Forfeits rocked local cricket fixtures with Boomi forfeiting for the seond week in a row and last year's grand finalists Yetman forfeiting to Railways.
The only matches played were between Yagaburne and Yelarbon with Yagaburne returning to the winner's circle while in the Women's Megan L White Cup Yelarbon was too good for Yagaburne.
In the men's match, Yagaburne batted first putting on 6-208.
Levi Wilson and Cam Rathie did the bulk of the damage with the bat.
Batting at three and four respectively, Wilson was the steadier of the two making 62 off 80 balls.
Rathie though put the foot down smacking 66 off only 52 balls.
It included six fours and a six.
Earlier opener Peter Jackson had set up the run feast scoring 31.
Yelarbon quick Jack McAuley took1-25 off his eight overs while McInnes took out the bowling honours with 3-21 off seven overs.
Yelarbon looked good early.
The classy Will McInnes made 31 while his fellow opener gave plenty of support making 14 off 38 delieveries.
Lavender was equally determined making 21 off 40.
But then a Micky Hazard run out put Yelarbon on the backfoot taking the prize wiket of MInnes.
It was all down hill from there.
No-one else made double figures and Yelarbon were bundled out for 93.
Tom Jobling 3-13 off six took bowling honours while Daryl Martin 0-16 off six, Levi Wilson 0-10 off five and Tom Lahey 2-22 off eight did all the early hard work.
In the women's match, Yelarbon batted first and put on 78.
They were set up by a solid opening partnership with S Elsley, 19, and top gun markswoman, Jess Robb proving she's a deft hand with a cricket bat making 29 off 11.
S Prior gave solid support making 10.
In reply Yagaburne fell tantalisingly close making 75.
Mandy Martin starred making 28 off 25 balls. She received support from M Gorrie 14. Of the bowlers, I Elsley took 1-7 and Prior 1-8.
Don't forget your tickets for the Macintyre Cricket reunion. Tickets are going fast.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.