Yagaburne racks up a big win over Yelarbon

IJ
By Ian Jones
Updated November 29 2022 - 2:13pm, first published November 28 2022 - 11:57am
Yetman - back L-R Emily Radford, Genevieve Porter, Tammy Gallucci, Hannah Baker, Emily Uebergang. Bottom - Ashlee Edwards, Georgia Power, Brooke Uebergang.

Forfeits rocked local cricket fixtures with Boomi forfeiting for the seond week in a row and last year's grand finalists Yetman forfeiting to Railways.

IJ

Ian Jones

Senior Journalist

